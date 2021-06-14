Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Likely To Launch On June 28 At MWC 2021 Event

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 might release in the coming months. As more and more leaks and information about the upcoming Samsung wearable surface, it looks like the Korean tech giant is about to add a new model to its smartwatch lineup. Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch Active 4 are leaked by various sources to be launched in the month of August, alongside Samsung's new Fold devices. However, a new leak also tips the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 release date to be at the end of June 2021. Keep reading to know more about Samsung Galaxy Watch 4.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Release Date

After Google announced their collaboration with Samsung to develop a better smartwatch experience, tech enthusiasts around the world have been eagerly waiting for a hardware announcement by either of the companies. Although rumours of Pixel Watch surfaced in the last few months, a launch looks too far. On the other hand, Mobile World Congress is scheduled to begin on June 28 at 08:00 CET. Furthermore, the agenda of MWC confirms a presentation from Samsung, which is titled "Galaxy Ecosystem/ New Watch Experience/ Mobile Security" and would most likely showcase the upcoming Galaxy Watch 4 series. Considering the official event, Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 release date might be as early as June 28.

IMAGE: MWC WEBSITE

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Specification (expected)

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 models have been spotted on multiple certification websites including 3C Certification and Wi-Fi Alliance, which also tipped some specifications ahead of launch. Like the other Galaxy Watch series, the Galaxy Watch 4 would come in multiple models, based on connectivity and size. The spotting suggests two models as of now, one with a 41mm dial and the other with a 45mm dial.

The certification also suggests that Galaxy Watch 4 will run on a new hybrid operating system (tipped to be a Wear OS update), which is most probably a combination of Wear OS and Samsung's Tizen OS. Interestingly, a leakster on Twitter also tipped about the Galaxy Watch 4 running on a new TizenWear OS. He also mentions a new 5nm processor, narrow bezels and a 2D glass on top of the display. Have a look at the tweet below. Better performance and usability would form an integral part of the Galaxy Watch 4 specification.

Galaxy Active 4：

1. TizenWear OS

2. New 5nm processor

3. 2D glass (not 2.5D)

4. Bezel narrowed

5. Excellent frame texture, suspected to be titanium alloy — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) May 19, 2021

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Price

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 price can be slightly on the higher side, as it is supposed to be the collaboration between two tech giants. Currently, the Galaxy Watch 3 sells for around $400 globally, and it would be safe to say that Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 price would at least be on par with it. However, Samsung might also bundle the watch along with its upcoming Fold devices, as previously done.

IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK