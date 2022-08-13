After revealing its new smartwatches at the Galaxy Unpacked event, Samsung has announced the price of the Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro in India. The smartwatches will be available to book from August 16, 2022, at Samsung's official website or offline stores. Keep reading to know more about the pricing of all the different models of the Galaxy Watch 5.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 price in India

The Galaxy Watch 5 (40mm, Bluetooth) is priced at Rs. 27,999.

The Galaxy Watch 5 (40mm, LTE) version is priced at Rs. 32,999.

The Galaxy Watch 5 (44mm, Bluetooth) will be available for Rs. 30,999.

The Galaxy Watch 5 (44mm, LTE) will be available for Rs. 35,999.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro price in India

The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro (45mm, Bluetooth) will be available for Rs. 44,999.

The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro (45mm, LTE) will be available for Rs. 49,999.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 specifications

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 comes in two variants - Galaxy Watch 5 and the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro. The Galaxy Watch 5 itself comes in two models one with a 1.2-inch display (396 x 396 pixels) and the other with a 1.4-inch display (450 x 450 pixels). The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro comes with a 1.4-inch display (450 x 450 pixels). All the smartwatches feature a Super AMOLED display and run on Samsung Exynos W920 dual-core processors. Further, they have 1.5GB of RAM and 15GB of storage, which is the same as that of the Galaxy Watch 4.

Out of the box, the smartwatches run on One UI Watch 4.5 and feature Samsung's BioActive Sensor (optical heart rate + electrical heart signal + bioelectrical impedance analysis), temperature sensor, accelerometer, barometer, gyro sensor, geomagnetic sensor. Both the smartwatches feature 5ATM + IP68 water resistance. They will be compatible with smartphones running on Android 8.0 or later.