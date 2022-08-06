Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro specs and price leaked ahead of launch

Four days from the launch, almost all the details related to the Galaxy Watch 5 have surfaced on the internet. According to a report by WinFuture, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 could come in two models: 40mm and 44mm. The 40mm smartwatch may feature a 1.19-inch AMOLED display and the 44mm smartwatch may feature a 1.36-inch AMOLED display. While the resolution on the former is 396 x 396 pixels, the resolution on the latter is 450 x 450 pixels.

Further, the smaller watch is supposed to come with a 284 mAh battery and the larger variant is supposed to come with a 410 mAh battery; however, both the smartwatches are said to deliver up to 50 hours of battery life, which is a significant improvement over the Galaxy Watch 4.

Galaxy Watch 5 Pro specs and price (expected)

Talking about the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, it is said to come with a 1.36-inch AMOLED display. Another major spec bump could be the 590 mAh battery, which should be good enough to provide up to three days of backup. Under the hood, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro could feature the Exynos W920 SoC launched last year. Last year, Samsung introduced the advanced body composition measurement feature. It will be interesting to see what new feature headline the Galaxy wearable this year.

The report also suggests Galaxy Watch 5's price. The Galaxy Watch 5 (40mm, Bluetooth) could be priced around EUR 299, which roughly translates to Rs. 25,000 while the Galaxy Watch (44mm, Bluetooth) could be priced around EUR 329, which roughly equates to Rs. 27,000. Further, the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro (Bluetooth) could cost about EUR 469. It is important to mention that these numbers are in line with what known tipster Roland Quandt suggested back in June 2022.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro renders leaked

First, let's talk about the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro. As seen in the renders, the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro resembles closely the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic launched last year. As seen below, the smartwatch will come in two colours - black and grey. Also, just like the models of the previous year, the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro should arrive in multiple models, LTE and non-LTE. At the first glance, the watch seems to have a rather bulky central casing.

Image: 91Mobiles