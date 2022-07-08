Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro high-quality renders surface online, have a look

While the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Series is expected to be announced next month, high-quality renders of the smartwatch have appeared on the internet. These readers showcase both the Galaxy Watch 5 and the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro in multiple colours. Moreover, the design language of the smartwatch remains to be the same, with slight changes that distinguish the device from the Galaxy Watch 4 series launched last year.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro renders leaked

First, let's talk about the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro. As seen in the renders, the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro resembles closely the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic launched last year. As seen below, the smartwatch will come in two colours - black and grey. Also, just like the models of the previous year, the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro should arrive in multiple models, LTE and non-LTE. At the first glance, the watch seems to have a rather bulky central casing.

Image: 91Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 leaked renders

Now, let's talk about the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, which will come as the successor to the Galaxy Watch 4 launched last year. Those who own or have seen the Galaxy Watch Active series will recognise that the watch is a successor to the lineup. The Galaxy Watch 5 will come in three different colours, including black, dark blue and new light blue colours. Just like the Watch 4 last year, the Galaxy Watch 5 will also ship in multiple variants with Bluetooth and LTE.

Image: 91Mobiles

Most recently, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Series has come up on the Bureau of Indian Standards. The listing suggests that the smartwatch will be launched in India soon. The Indian tipster Mukul Sharma has shared an image of what appears to be the listing of the Galaxy Watch 5 Series on the BIS database. As seen in the image, the listing contains model numbers of six models, including SM-R925F, SM-R920, SM-R915F, SM-R910, SM-R905F, and SM-R900. Although, the variants to which these model numbers correspond are not known at the moment.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 price (leaked)

According to known tipster Roland Quandt, the Galaxy Watch 5 (40mm) with Bluetooth will be priced at EUR 300, which is roughly equal to Rs. 25,000. The Galaxy Watch 5 (40mm) with TW will be priced at EUR 350, which is roughly equal to Rs. 29,000. Likewise, the Galaxy Watch 5 (44mm) with Bluetooth will be available from EUR 350, which again equates to around Rs. 29,000 and the model with LTE could be priced at EUR 400 or about Rs. 30,000.