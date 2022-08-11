Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, Watch 5 Pro and Buds 2 Pro launched: Check specifications here

Samsung annoucned the Galaxy Watch 5 and the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro at the Unpacked event held today. The Galaxy Watch 5 comes as the successor to the Galaxy Watch 4 launched last year. The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are the successor to the Galaxy Buds Pro launched previously. Read more details about the devices here.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 specifications

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 comes in two variants - Galaxy Watch 5 and the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro. The Galaxy Watch 5 itself comes in two models one with a 1.2-inch display (396 x 396 pixels) and the other with a 1.4-inch display (450 x 450 pixels). Then the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro comes with a 1.4-inch display (450 x 450 pixels). All the smartwatches feature a Super AMOLED display and run on Samsung Exynos W920 dual-core processor. Further, they have 1.5GB of RAM and 15GB of storage, which is the same as that of the Galaxy Watch 4.

Out of the box, the smartwatches run on One UI Watch 4.5 and feature Samsung's BioActive Sensor (optical heart rate + electrical heart signal + bioelectrical impedance analysis), temperature sensor, accelerometer, barometer, gyro sensor, geomagnetic sensor. Both the smartwatches feature 5ATM + IP68 water resistance. They will be compatible with smartphones running on Android 8.0 or later.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 colour variants: Graphite, Pink Gold, Silver

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro colour variants: Black Titanium, Gray Titanium

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro specifications

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro 2 comes with a dual-driver setup, including 10mm primary drivers and 5.3mm tweeters. The earbuds support active noise cancellation and also support an Ambient Sound mode.

As far as battery life is concerned, the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro 2 offer five hours of playtime on a single charge and up to 18 hours with the charging case when ANC is on. The earbuds connect via Bluetooth v5.3 and feature sensors like an accelerometer, gyroscope, hall touch and proximity sensor.

The earbuds are compatible with Android 8.0 smartphones with 1.5 GB of RAM or higher and come with an IPX7 rating. However, Samsung has not announced the price and the availbility of the Galaxy Watch 5 and the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro for the Indian market yet. Globally, the Galaxy Watch 5 will be available from $279 and the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro for $229.