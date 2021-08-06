Last Updated:

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 And Z Flip 3 Readies To Hit Indian Markets; How To Pre-reserve?

Samsung makers have started to pre-reserve Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 for its users. Here is a step-by-step guide to help reserve your new smartphone.

Samsung is currently working on releasing a new range of smartphones for its players. They are currently starting the pre-reserve for their upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Samsung Z Flip 3. This has been picked up by the tech community but some of them have been facing issues for booking their new Samsung 2021 smartphones. They have thus been asking questions like How to pre-reserve Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 in India? Here is a step-by-step guide to help get your Samsung smartphone pre-reservation done. Read more to know about Samsung’s latest smartphones. 

How to pre-reserve Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 in India?

  • Step 1: Open www.samsung.com or Samsung Shop App 
  • Step 2: Try to search for the ‘Register Now’ option under the 'Get Ready To Unfold' banner
  • Step 3: Fill in your details like name, number and email id. 
  • Step 4: Pay the token amount of Rs 2000.
  • Step 5: Your Samsung smartphones 2021 pre-reserve will be done. 
  • Step 6: The users can redeem the Next Galaxy VIP Pass reward on the website or offline stores. 
  • Step 7: They are eligible to get Smart Tag worth Rs 2699 for free.  

More about Samsung's line-up

The South Korean tech giants have now set August 11 as the release date for their new Samsung Galaxy event. This event is supposed to unveil the new Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 for the Indian community. This Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event is also supposed to bring in the Galaxy flagship smartphones, Galaxy smartwatch and new Galaxy accessories. It is supposed to be streamed live on Samsung Newsroom India and Samsung.com starting 7:30 p.m. IST. It is recommended to pre-reserve these Samsung foldable smartphones for early delivery by the South Koran tech giants.

The makers have currently released the new  Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 gaming monitor. The users can directly log onto Samsung’s official website and buy the product according to its availability. Initially, the monitor was supposed to be released in the Koran markets for KRW 2,400,000 ($2,100). But it could get a global release after getting a lot of positive responses from their local customers. Thus keep an eye out on Samsung’s social media handles for any updates on their products. 

