Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 announced with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC

Samsung has announced the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4. The smartphones are priced at $999 and $1,799 respectively and will be available to purchase in selected countries from August 26, 2022 (as per the global press release). Both the smartphones come in multiple colours and feature top-of-the-line specifications. Here are more details about the next generation of foldable smartphones by Samsung.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 specifications

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 comes with a 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X, Infinity Flex Display at its primary screen. It also has a 6.2-inch HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X secondary display that can be used when the device is folded. Both the screens support a refresh rate of up to 120Hz.

On the cover screen, the smartphone has a 10MP selfie sensor and on the main screen, it has a 4MP under-display camera. The back panel of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 features a triple camera setup, which includes a 50MP primary lens, 12MP ultrawide lens and a 10MP telephoto lens.

The smartphone is available in three storage models, starting from 256GB, another model with 512GB and the top model with 1TB of internal storage. However, users get 12GB of RAM on all the models. To power through a typical day of usage, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 packs a 4,400mah battery that supports 25W charging. With the fingerprint scanner on the side, the smartphone will be available in four colours, including Graygreen, Phantom Black, and Beige.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 specifications

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 also comes with two displays. The primary screen on the device is a 6.7-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X panel that supports a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. The secondary screen on the advice is a 1.9-inch Super AMOLED display; it can be used for tasks like clicking selfies with the main camera, viewing and responding to notifications and accessing quick controls.

On the rear panel, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 features a dual-camera setup, including a 12MP wide lens and a 12MP ultrawide lens. The front camera on the smartphone is a 10MP shooter. The Samsung Galaxy Flip 4 features a 3,700 mAh battery, which is a major improvement over its predecessor. In terms of storage, the smartphone offers three variants, from 128GB of internal storage, another model with 256GB and the top model with 512GB of storage.

Both the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and the Galaxy Z Fold 4 are powered by Qualcomm's latest and the fastest chipset for Android smartphones - Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. Hence, both smartphones should be able to handle day-to-day tasks without any hiccups and demanding tasks such as video games or video editing with ease. It is important to mention that Samsung has not mentioned the Indian price or availability of smartphones yet.