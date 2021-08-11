Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 And Flip3 Launched: Check Its Price, Specifications And Release

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2021 event has ended by introducing a wide range of new Galaxy products. The South Korean tech giants have introduced 5 new products including Samsung Galaxy Flip 3, Fold 3, Watch 4, Earbuds 2 or the new S-pen during this event. But the main attraction of this event was the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 and Galaxy Z Flip3 phones. Samsung has put in everything to make the concept of a foldable screen accessible to its maximum potential. They also unveiled the phones’ price, specifications and release. Here is all the information about the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 and Galaxy Z Flip3.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Specifications

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Price: $1799

The Samsung Galaxy Fold3 has been loaded with a 7.6-inch primary QXGA+ (2,208x1,768 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex Display. It delivers a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, 22.5:18 aspect ratio, and 374ppi pixel density that will take the users’ viewing experience to another level. The phone also has a cover screen on 6.2-inch HD+ (832x2,268 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, 24.5:9 aspect ratio, and 387ppi pixel density. Developers have opted to go for a screen with the same size as Fold2 but have improved its pixel density and added a 120 Hz refresh rate display. The phone is also loaded with the first under the display camera. It is powered by 12GB of RAM as standard and Qualcomm's Snapdragon 888 processor. Here is also a list of other Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 specifications announced by the makers.

Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display

Triple rear camera including a 12-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 wide-angle lens and optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 12-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, and a 12-megapixel sensor with a telephoto lens that has dual OIS support

2x optical zoom and HDR10+ recording

256GB and 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Specifications

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Price: $999

Samsung Galaxy Flip3 is loaded with a One UI which is basically based on Android 11. It is loaded with a 6.7-inch primary full-HD+ (1,080x2,640 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex Display with 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, 22:9 aspect ratio, and 425ppi pixel density. Talking about the processing power of the phone, it has been loaded with the same processors as Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3. The standard version of the phone will provide 8GB of RAM. Here is also a list of other Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 specifications announced by the makers.