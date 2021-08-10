Samsung launches Exynos W920, world's first 5nm processor for smart wearable devices

Samsung has launched a new processor called Exynos W920 for wearable devices. The first processor in the world built on a 5nm architecture, the Exynos W920 will enhance performance and efficiency on Samsung's wearable devices. Although this does not look like a co-incident, Samsung's Galaxy Watch 4 lineup is expected to launch tomorrow during the Galaxy Unpacked Event 2021. Will the Galaxy Watch 4 come with Exynos W920? Keep reading to find out.

Samsung announces Exynos W920, the 5nm processor for Android wearables

The Exynos W920 chipset comes with two Arm Cortex-A55 cores for power-efficient heavy processing and improves the CPU performance up to 20% from its predecessor. Alongside the mighty CPU, Exynos W920 will feature an Arm Mali-G68 GPU which improves the graphical performance of the chipset by 10 times. Samsung mentions that the improved processor and graphic processing unit enables faster application launches and interactive "eye-catching 3D GUI" on Galaxy Watch's qHD display.

With such an upgrade in performance, the Exynos W920 "comes in the smallest package currently available in the market for wearables with Fan-Out Panel Level Packaging." Embedding a system-in-package on package-on-package technology, Samsung has managed to fit in the processor, power management circuit, LPDDR4 RAM and eMMC storage in the same module. The smaller size of the processor will allow watches to have larger batteries and bigger displays. The Exynos W920 also has a low-power display processor to facilitate the Always-on-Display.

“Wearables like smartwatches are no longer just a cool gadget to have. They’re now a growing part of our lifestyles to keep you fit, safe and alert,” says Harry Cho, vice president of System LSI marketing at Samsung Electronics, in an official release on Samsung's website. “With the Exynos W920, future wearables will be able to run applications with visually appealing user interfaces and more responsive user experiences while keeping you connected on the go with fast LTE.”

Will Galaxy Watch 4 feature the Exynos W920 chipset?

Although Samsung has not confirmed the presence of the Exynos W920 processor for the upcoming Galaxy Watch 4, the South Korean tech giant has mentioned in an official post that the new processor "will be first applied to the upcoming Galaxy Watch model." The upcoming Galaxy Watch model is Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 which is largely anticipated to launch alongside Samsung's foldable devices, during the Galaxy Unpacked event on August 11, 2021. Additionally, the processor also supports the unified platform being developed by Samsung and Google.