Samsung launches Valentine's Day offers for Galaxy Watch 4: Check offers and price

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is the latest flagship smartwatch for users in the Android ecosystem. It was launched by Samsung in 2021 and comes with all the health-monitoring features along with the true-functionality of a smartwatch. While the market price of the smartwatch (Bluetooth, 44mm) is Rs. 29,999, it is currently available on Samsung's website for Rs. 26,999. Additionally, there are a couple of offers that can help an interested buyer to get the smartwatch at a lower price.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 offers have begun from February 7, 2022, and will last up till the end of the month, i.e. February 28, 2022. These offers have been introduced by the company ahead of Valentine's Day February 14, 2022. The benefits of purchasing a Galaxy Watch 4 include instant cashback on leading bank cards, Then there is an offer on the purchase of additional straps for the smartwatch as well.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 smartwatch offers

No Cost EMI starting from Rs. 1979.06/month

Rs. 3,000 cashback on all leading banks' credit/debit card

Bundle offer: on purchasing the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, users can get two straps at Rs. 999

For those making their first purchase on the Samsung Shop App, they can get an additional Rs. 1,000 discount

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 smartwatch price

To sum up, the effective price of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 (Bluetooth, 44mm) comes down to Rs. 22,999, when purchasing through the debit/credit card of a leading bank and availing Samsung's 20K Advantage voucher (only applicable on first purchase).

Similarly, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 (Bluetooth, 40mm) can be purchased for Rs. 19,999, after availing of both the offers mentioned above.

The most expensive Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (4G + 44mm) is available for Rs. 39,999 but can be purchased at Rs. 35,999.

Galaxy Watch 4 specs

Display: 1.4 inches of Super AMOLED

Connectivity: Bluetooth, NFC and Wi-Fi

Sensors: Accelerometer, Barometer, Gyro Sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor

Device compatibility: Android

Battery life (claimed): 40hrs

IP rating: Up to 1.5 meters

Workout modes: Offers around 90 different exercise modes

Sleep tracking: Yes

SpO2: Yes

BIA Sensor for body composition

(Image: SAMSUNG)