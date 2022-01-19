Samsung Might Have Leaked Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra Through Support Page For Bixby

Samsung might have leaked its upcoming tablet on a support page. Apparently, the Bixby support page features a completely new tablet alongside a Samsung smartphone. What is even more interesting is that the front panel of the tablet has a notch. If the renders and rumours about Samsung's upcoming tablet lineup are to be believed, this might be the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra.

In the picture which was first spotted by 91mobiles, the tablet on the right side clearly has a notch on the top edge of the screen. Up until now, Samsung has not launched a tablet that comes with a notch. Additionally, unofficial renders of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra have happened to have a similar notch. This could mean that Samsung has leaked the upcoming tablet from its Tab S8 lineup. Along with other models, the Samsung new tab is expected to be launched next month.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra might come with a notched display

A leaker, who goes by the name OnLeaks on Twitter seems to have leaked the renders of the upcoming Android tablet's Ultra model. From the renders, it looks like Samsung Galaxy S8 Ultra has antenna lines on the back panel and a dual camera in its usual place. The magnetic strip to place and charge the S Pen is also present. This time around, Samsung appears to have placed its branding in the bottom left corner of the back panel (when held upright), under the magnetic strip. Most importantly, the unofficially renders released back in October 2021 also contained a notch for the device.

And, following my #Samsung #GalaxyTabS8 leak, now comes your very first look at the MASSIVE #GalaxyTabS8Ultra! (360° video + stunning 5K renders + dimensions)



On behalf of my Friends over @91mobiles -> https://t.co/jEPtgn1jvc pic.twitter.com/iCmZuSdvWE — Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) October 23, 2021

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 prices leaked ahead of launch

According to a report by Gsmarena, the price of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 (Wi-Fi) will start from EUR 680 - 700 for the 8/128GB model. The EUR pricing roughly translates to Rs. 59,000. While the leak contains the pricing of 10 different models, the most expensive out of it is the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra (5G) with 8/128GB of storage and is priced at EUR 1200 - 1220, which roughly translates to Rs. 1,03,471. Additionally, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus (5G) with 8/256GB of RAM is priced at EUR 1100 - 1110, which roughly translates to Rs. 93,294.

