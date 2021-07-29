Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 Announced With 32:9 Aspect Ratio: Price, Release Date And More

Samsung has been dominating the gaming industry with the help of its Quantum monitors. They are some of the most suitable monitors for gaming and the makers have now released a new model for their customers. A new Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 has now been announced by the tech giants and it offers an ultra-wide 32:9 Aspect Ratio. This has now been picked up by the gamers and they have been trying to learn more about this new gaming monitor. To help these gamers, here is a list of specifications of the Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 monitor. Read more to know about the release, price and more details about this new product.

Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 specifications

The makers have now announced a lot of new information about their new gaming monitor that has been packed up with some industry-leading specifications for this monitor. It has a 240Hz refresh rate, auto low-latency mode, and Adaptive-Sync which is extremely important for seamless gaming. The screen also has a VA panel and 2048 local dimming zones that can be used to improve the quality of the image. It has also been given a VDE (Germany) certification for peak brightness that will also support the HDR10 and HDR10+ video content. Talking about the accessibility for this product, it has been loaded with two HDMI 2.1 ports, two USB 3.0 ports and one DisplayPort 1.4. The makers have also given the screen capability to support 4K 120Hz gaming along with other features like MiniLED display, Super Arena Gaming UX, Refresh Rate Optimizer, low input lag mode, Black Equalizer and more.

Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 price and release date

Apart from this, the Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 release date has been set as August 9 and the preorders are currently live. All the customers wishing to buy this gaming monitor can directly log onto Samsung's official website and pre-order it to get the product amongst the first batch of deliveries. Currently, the Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 price has only been released for the Koren market which is KRW 2,400,000 ($2,100). This suggests that the monitor could cost somewhere around $2,500 and other parts of the globe. No other information has been released about this product. Keep an eye out for any updates on Samsung’s social media handles.