Samsung Q Series, A Series And S Series 2021 Soundbars Launched In India

Samsung has launched three lineups of soundbars in India, called the S series, A series and Q series. The Q series is the world's first 11.14 channel soundbar, which comes with Q-Symphony technology that syncs audio from Samsung QLED TV. Both the A series and the Q series comes with Dolby Atmos/DTS:X support. Along with that, Samsung has also incorporated a new feature called SpaceFit Sound, which analyses a television set's physical environment and provides a tailored sound experience for space. Keep reading to know more about Samsung 2021 soundbars.

Samsung 2021 Soundbars

Samsung Q Series Soundbar

To being with, the Samsung Q series soundbar comes in four different models - Q600A, Q800A, Q900A, Q950A. These models are priced at Rs. 43,990, Rs. 61,990, Rs. 1,11,990 and Rs. 1,47,990 respectively. The two upper variants come with true Dolby Atmos, while the other two models come with Samsung's technology called Acoustic Beam that delivers an overall immersive sound. As mentioned earlier, the Q series is the world's first 11.14 channel soundbar, that fires sound in 11 directions for a stereoscopic experience. The Q-Symphony technology allows Samsung soundbars to sync with Samsung TV sets and deliver sound together. It also has a Game Mode Pro, One remote support and built-in Alexa.

Samsung A Series Soundbar

The Samsung A Series Soundbar comes in three models - A450, A550, A670 and have been priced at Rs. 27,990, Rs. 33,990 and Rs, 47,990 respectively. Like the Q series, the A series also comes with Dolby Audio/DTS support. Additionally, there is a Bass Boost feature that enhances lows and delivers sound with more boom. The adaptive sound life feature provides optimal sound based on the category of content being watched. The Samsung A Series Soundbar comes with an inbuilt subwoofer and One Remote support.

Samsung S Series Soundbar

The Samsung S Series Soundbar comes in a single model called S61A and is marked at Rs. 47,990. It comes with a side horn speaker and acoustic beam for delivering rich sound from the sides and top of the soundbar. The Samsung S Series Soundbar comes in a premium fabric finish, along with a textured and curvy design. It also has built-in Amazon Alexa for acting on voice commands and Tap Sound which redirects mobile's sound to the soundbar in a single tap.

IMAGE: SAMSUNG WEBSITE