Samsung Sells 10 Million Units Of Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: Report

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE was launched by the South Korean company back in September 2020. The Fan Edition smartphone was launched in the same year as the flagship Samsung Galaxy S20 series. However, the Samsung Galaxy S20 series did not drive sales for the company as its launch was followed by the spread of the Covid-19 virus on a global scale, leading to a pandemic. As it turns out, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE has sold over 10 million units since its launch.

According to a Counterpoint report, Samsung has held the number position in the global smartphone market share in Q3, 2021. By grabbing 20% of the market and holding over 69 million units, Samsung beats other popular companies such as Apple, Xiaomi, Vivo, Oppo and others. For reference, Apple secured a 14% market share by selling over 48 million units, followed by Xiaomi with 13% and Vivo with 10%.

Samsung sold over 10 million Samsung Galaxy S20 FE units

According to a statement shared by the company with 9to5google, "Galaxy S20 FE sold 10 million units in just over a year, making it one of Samsung's best-selling Galaxy smartphones over the past year." Shortly after its launch, the smartphone was the most popular device in the United States and globally as well, due to its flagship nature and affordable price. While the 4G variant of the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE was launched in 2020, the 5G variant was launched in 2021.

Other Samsung smartphones that have sold more than 10 million units include the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 that was launched in 2017 and the original Galaxy Note that was launched in the year 2011. The more recent Samsung Galaxy S21 series, including Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 Plus and Galaxy S21 Ultra has sold over 13.4 million units since its launch in 2021. While all these are flagship devices launched by the company, there are a few entry-level devices that have been even more popular.

The Samsung Galaxy A51 launched in 2019 has sold over 20 million units so far, alongside the Samsung Galaxy A20. Coming to the list of most popular mobile phones in the world, Samsung secures a place in the top 10 as its feature phone called E1100 (2009) sold over 150 million units. However, the best settling mobile phone ever is a Nokia 1100 bar phone launched back in 2003, which sold over 250 million units.

Image: SAMSUNG