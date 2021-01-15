Samsung Smart Tag Device Price, Release Date In India And Its Features

Samsung has stirred a storm in the market by launching a new smart tag device that is compact and useful. The device debuted at the Galaxy Unpacked 2021 virtual event and is set to release with a highly anticipated Samsung Galaxy smartphone. Here is information about the price of the Smart tag and when will it be available to purchase.

Samsung smart tag price

The price of the SmartTag Tracker is $29.99. This, when converted to INR, is roughly estimated at RS 2,200. A pair of two can also be purchased at $ 49.99, which is around Rs 3,700 when converted to INR. The devices, however, are available for pre-order in UK and US.

When will Samsung Smart Tag release?

The SmartTag tracker device will release on January 29th, 2021. On the same day, Galaxy S 21 series will also launch along with the Galaxy Buds Pro earbuds. Samsung has announced that the company will release Galaxy SmartTag+ later this year. The device shall have Ultra Wideband support and will aid in the precise tracking of lost items. The price for this device will be slightly higher than the Samsung SmartTag. Samsung India has not revealed when the device will be available in India.

About the SmartTag device

Samsung Galaxy SmartTag is a tracking device that can help a user to locate easy to lose belongings. It can be used to locate keys, bags or even pets and can be attached to kids backpacks as well. The SmartTag device has various features.

The device works on Bluetooth Low Energy v5.0 technology, which will let a user find the items within a range of 120 metres. The device also has an inbuilt speaker which shall ring when a user taps the button from their phone. This shall help the user find the exact location of the lost item no matter how small they are or where it gets lost.

Another feature of the SmartTag device is that the device can be located offline as well. The Galaxy Find Network scans data to find the device privately as well. Moreover, a user can scroll through a history of where the tag has been, in order to retrace it.

The company claims that with SmartTag, a smart home shall get way more convenient. The SmartTags can control various loT devices and with just a click, a user can control other smart devices as well. For example, a user can turn on the lights of the house before they even step inside with just a click of a button.

