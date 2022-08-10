Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2022 Live Updates: Galaxy Z Fold 4 Announced

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 were recently spotted on a European retail website. As seen on the website, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 (256GB) was listed at EUR 1,864, which is EUR 165 more than the launch price of the Galaxy Z Flip 3. At the moment, Samsung is selling the Galaxy Z Fold 3 (256GB) on its official website for Rs. 1,39,999 and the Galaxy Z Fold 3 (512GB) for Rs. 1,47,999. Hence, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 could be even more expensive in India.

On the other hand, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 was spotted for EUR 1,080, which is EUR 81 higher than the launch price of the Galaxy Flip 3. While writing this report, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 (128GB) is available in India for Rs. 84,999. If the leaked prices are to be believed, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 could be about eight to ten per cent more expensive in India than the current models.