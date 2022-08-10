Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2022 Live Updates: Galaxy Z Fold 4 Announced

Quick links:
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 comes with a rotational hinge that is slimmer and lighter than the hinge on the Galaxy Z Fold 3. Samsung claims that the Fold 4 is their strongest and lightest Fold yet. Further, the company has worked on the display of the smartphone to make it more durable and strong and it now comes with a slimmer display and better front camera.
The new Galaxy Watch 5 comes in two sizes and four colours, equipped with Saphhire crystal for protecting the main display. The smartwatch features better sleep tracking, body composition and other health-related metrics. The watch functions with the Samsung Health app, where users can check all the data collected by the Watch 5. The Watch 5 has an increased surface area and comes with Samsung's advanced BioActive sensor and an all-new temperature sensor.
Samsung unveils the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro with 24-bit audio output, Samsung Seamless codec, 360-degree audio, dual driver setup (10mm + 5.3mm), active noise cancellation, and beamforming microphones.
The Galaxy Z Flip 4 features an armoured aluminium frame, and it has the strongest glass by the company on the cover screen and the thinnest glass on the main screen. Further, the device also has an IPX8 water-resistance rating. Further, the device comes with improved battery life; it now provides up to 19 hours of video playback.
Galaxy Z Flip 4 has dual 12MP cameras on the rear panel and the company says that users can use them to click selfies using the cover screen. Users will also be able to check notifications, reply to messages and use Samsung Pay on the cover screen. Apart from this, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 is supposed to come in four colours, including graphite, matte black, blue and Bora purple.
Samsung has officially unveiled the Galaxy Flip 4. The first highlight of the smartphone seems to be the Flex Cam feature, which allows users to click pictures from multiple angles. The feature uses the device's foldable body, where one-half of the body can be used as a handle. Samsung highlights Nighography, which will help users in shooting videos and photos in the night and low-light environments.
TM Roh, President & Head at MX Business explains how the Galaxy foldable devices have come a long way, from the first prototype that was launched eight years ago to 10 million units sold last year. Samsung has officially revealed the fourth generation of Galaxy foldable, saying that "it's the best they have ever created."
We're a few minutes into the Galaxy Unpacked 2022 event by Samsung and looks like the company has created a comical sketch to kick off the event. In the sketch, three people can be seen discussing the idea to launch the new Galaxy devices.
The Galaxy Unpacked 2022 event has kicked off with a massive watching of about 80,000 viewers on the official YouTube channel of the company. Find the link to the live stream attached below.
Finally, the Galaxy Unpacked event is about to start in a couple of minutes. Months of rumours and anticipation comes down to one launch event, where the South Korean tech giant is going to reveal the Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4, Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. Stay tuned for more updates.
The Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 were recently spotted on a European retail website. As seen on the website, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 (256GB) was listed at EUR 1,864, which is EUR 165 more than the launch price of the Galaxy Z Flip 3. At the moment, Samsung is selling the Galaxy Z Fold 3 (256GB) on its official website for Rs. 1,39,999 and the Galaxy Z Fold 3 (512GB) for Rs. 1,47,999. Hence, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 could be even more expensive in India.
On the other hand, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 was spotted for EUR 1,080, which is EUR 81 higher than the launch price of the Galaxy Flip 3. While writing this report, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 (128GB) is available in India for Rs. 84,999. If the leaked prices are to be believed, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 could be about eight to ten per cent more expensive in India than the current models.
Price Leaks of some Products of #SamsungUnpacked Event— 🇮🇳Dahodian Techie🇮🇳 (@DahodianTechie) August 8, 2022
Galaxy Z Fold 4
- 256GB = €1,879 ~ ₹1,52,340
- 512GB = €1,999 ~ ₹1,62,070
Galaxy Z Flip 4
- 128GB = €1,149 ~ ₹93,160
- 256GB = €1,199 ~ ₹97,210
- 512GB = €1,329 ~ ₹1,07,750
Galaxy Buds 2 Pro = €229 ~ ₹18,580 https://t.co/5gMrfxLI1L pic.twitter.com/xLYN5SGE7g
The Galaxy Watch 5 (40mm, Bluetooth) could be priced around EUR 299, which roughly translates to Rs. 25,000 while the Galaxy Watch (44mm, Bluetooth) could be priced around EUR 329, which roughly equates to Rs. 27,000. Further, the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro (Bluetooth) could cost about EUR 469. It is important to mention that these numbers are in line with what known tipster Roland Quandt suggested back in June 2022.
Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro colorways render— Tech Newsrooms (@technewsrooms) August 2, 2022
https://t.co/6NBqIG1y9P#SamsungUnpacked #samsunggalaxy pic.twitter.com/cJGPmyYKBZ
Samsung is expected to reveal the Galaxy Watch 5 today and ahead of the launch, the looks and renders of the device have flooded the internet. As seen in the image below, the smartwatch will come in two models and multiple colours. Talking about the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, it is said to come with a 1.36-inch AMOLED display. Another major spec bump could be the 590 mAh battery, which should be good enough to provide up to three days of backup.
Under the hood, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro could feature the Exynos W920 SoC launched last year. Last year, Samsung introduced the advanced body composition measurement feature. It will be interesting to see what new feature headline the Galaxy wearable this year.
August 7, 2022
Samsung is expected to launch a pair of truly wireless earphones at the launch event, called Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. Ahead of the official launch, the marketing material for the device has come up online. As seen in the tweet attached below, the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro could come in three colours, including black, white and purple. The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are said to come with a dual-driver design and could support noise cancellation up to 33db.
Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro promo material— Techy Preacher 👽 👨💻 (@TechyPreacher) August 10, 2022
Source https://t.co/1ZGZH6Npes pic.twitter.com/N5JplIZegD
The Samsung Galaxy Flip 4 could come with a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 120Hz display. Under the hood, the smartphone is said to feature the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, along with at least 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Ahead of the launch, the marketing material of the smartphone seems to have surfaced on the internet, revealing the specifications.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Specs & Features 🧐💥👇— Techy Preacher 👽 👨💻 (@TechyPreacher) August 10, 2022
6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 120Hz display with 1080 x 2640 px
Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 alongside
8GB
128GB
12MP cameras on the back – wide and ultrawide just like last year’s model. pic.twitter.com/DoUDJZGDIY
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 will come with a 7.6-inch QXGA+ AMOLED inner display and a 6.2-inch HD+ AMOLED outer display. Both the displays support 120Hz. Under the hood, the smartphone could feature Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, which was announced by Qualcomm recently. The tipster also mentions that the device could come in two storage models - one with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage and the other with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4— Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) August 9, 2022
7.6" QHD+ AMOLED display
120Hz refresh rate, GG victus+
6.3mm thick
6.2" AMOLED display
120Hz refresh rate
15.8mm thick
- Snapdragon 8+ Gen1
- 50MP OIS+12MP+10MP TP rear
10MP front
- 4400mAh battery supports 25 watt charging
- 263 gram#SamsungUnpacked
Overall, readers can expect the company to improve the design of foldable smartphones, making them more durable. Although the market of foldable smartphones has grown exponentially in the last two years, improving upon the hinge mechanism and the quality of the screen can help Samsung replace the mainstream devices in users’ hands with its foldable. Other aspects of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Galaxy Z Flip 4, including the camera and the battery, are also expected to be improved.
Apart from the smartphone, readers should expect to see at least two new devices, including the Galaxy Watch 5 and the Galaxy TWS earphones. Renders and information about these devices have been circling on the internet for the last few months and today could be the day when the company finally reveals them.