Samsung unveils Exynos 2200 processor with console quality graphics for smartphones

After months of speculations and leaks, Samsung has finally revealed its Exynos 2200 chipset that brings AMD's graphics technology to smartphones. Along with its new processor, Samsung is promising console-quality graphics for smartphones. The Exynos 2200 with an all-new Samsung Xclipse 920 GPU which is powered by AMD RDNA 2 technology used in high-end gaming consoles or external graphics processors for desktops. Keep reading to know more about Exynos 2200 specifications and the smartphones that might arrive with Samsung's Exynos 2200 chipset.

In its official press release, Samsung says that "with the most cutting-edge Arm-based CPU cores available in the market today and an upgraded neural processing unit (NPU), the Exynos 2200 will enable the ultimate mobile phone gaming experience, as well as enhancing the overall experience in social media apps and photography." Adding to it, the company also mentions that Exynos 2200 comes with a powerful graphics processing unit. Since the processor is revealed shortly before the company is expected to reveal the Samsung Galaxy S22 series, the first Samsung Exynos 2200 phones might be the Samsung GFalaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus and Galaxy S22 Ultra.

Samsung Exynos 2200 specifications

CPU

As mentioned in the official press release, Samsung Exynos 2200 is among the few chipsets to use Arm's latest Armv9 CPU cores. These cores offer a significant improvement over the last generation in terms of both security and performance. Exynos 2200 is an octa-core processor designed on a tri-cluster structure. It consists of one powerful Arm Cortex-X2 core, three balanced Cortex-A710 cores, and four power-efficient Cortex-A510 cores.

The chipset also comes with an upgraded NPU that doubles in performance when compared with its predecessor. "For safekeeping, the Exynos 2200 comes with Integrated Secure Element (iSE) to store private cryptographic keys as well as to play a role as RoT (Root of Trust). " It also supports LPDDR5 memory and UFS v3.1 storage. Additionally, the processor is built on 4nm technology.

GPU

The Exynos 2200 comes with the new Xclipse GPU which is a "hybrid graphic processor that is positioned between the console and the mobile graphic processor." Built on AMD's advanced RDNA 2 architecture that powers graphics processor in consoles and desktops, Xclipse 920 GPU brings hardware-accelerated ray tracing and variable rate shading on smartphones. For reference, ray tracing brings lightning effects in the game closer to how light behaves in the real world. Variable-rate shading optimizes GPU by distributing the workload among all cores.

ISP

The Samsung Exynos 2200 will support the latest image sensors with up to 200MP. At 30 frames-per-second (fps), the ISP supports up to 108 MP in single camera mode, and 64+36 MP in dual camera mode. It can also connect up to seven individual image sensors and drive four concurrently for advanced multi-camera setups. For video recording, the ISP supports up to 4K HDR (or 8K) resolution. With 8K resolution support, the Exynos 2200’s advanced multi-format codec (MFC) makes videos truly come to life. It decodes videos up to 4K at 240fps or 8K at 60fps and encodes up to 4K at 120fps or 8K at 30fps.