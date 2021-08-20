Samsung will improve user experience by removing ads from preloaded apps later this year

Samsung holds a 21% smartphone market share in India, second after the Chinese tech giant Xiaomi. The Korean tech conglomerate has Multiple options across every price point to cater for users. While Samsung has sold over 5.5 million smartphones in India during Q2, 2021, advertising using pre-installed or inbuilt applications like Samsung Shop is one of the major concerns among users. Not only this but other Samsung applications such as Samsung Weather, Samsung Theme and Samsung Pay also shows ads to consumers.

Samsung to remove advertisements in preloaded apps

While such a problem also exists with companies such as Xiaomi, which heavily advertise their products and services on their budget smartphones, users with Samsung's top-of-the-line Galaxy S21 series also experiences the same issue. Customers express their concern as they are being shown ads even after spending a fortune to get a premium smartphone. As reported by a South Korean news agency called Yonhap, Samsung's mobile chief TM Roh has said that the manufacturer will no longer show ads on its devices through its stock applications to improve user experience. Samsung has also confirmed the same in a statement to The Verge.

It is not clear whether the improvement is just for flagship devices or Samsung's budget Galaxy smartphones

The change will be implemented through a software update later in 2021. According to a report by The Verge, Samsung says that the company has made a decision to cease advertisement on stock applications including Samsung Theme, Samsung Pay and Samsung Weather. According to other reports, the change might take place with the launch of the new OneUI. However, it is not clear whether the budget smartphones in the Galaxy series will be freed of ads or not. Additionally, the company has not confirmed the improvement being available to users in India. Previously, users have taken to social media platforms the various types and sizes of advertisements that are displayed by Samsung, including text-based notifications, image-based ads or ones that cover up a third of the total screen size. Stay tuned for more updates about Samsung and other technology news.