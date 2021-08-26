SanDisk Launches Wireless Charger That Can Auto Backup & Store Phone Data; Check Specs

Data storage and IT company Western Digital, on Wednesday, announced its entry into the wireless charging segment. The American company launched two new wireless chargers under its SanDisk branding.

Western Digital's SanDisk memory storage devices are well known and with its SanDisk Ixpand wireless chargers the company now hopes to make a mark in the wireless charging market. The SanDisk Ixpand wireless chargers lineup consists of two models, the SanDisk Ixpand Wireless Charger Sync and the SanDisk Ixpand Wireless Charger 15W. Interestingly, the former is a wireless charger that can also store data. The SanDisk Sync is the first of its kind, offering the functionality of both a charger and an additional storage device.

SanDisk Ixpand Sync specs

With an inbuilt memory, the SanDisk Ixpand Sync offers users a charging device that syncs with their mobile phones to offer up to 256 GB of additional storage. The device also comes with an automatic backup option. When a smartphone is connected to the wireless charging dock, the unit automatically backs up photos and videos in its internal storage in full resolution.

The charger also supports three backup profiles. It will store data of up to three users in different profiles so that there is no overlapping. The unit comes in a rectangular shape with round edges and is fairly large to power big devices.

To back up photos and videos on the charger, a user requires the Ixpand Wireless Charger app, which is compatible with iOS 11 and Android 5.0 or above and can be downloaded from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store respectively. The wireless charger can deliver up to 10W of power and comes with a 1.8-metre long cable. Western Digital also claims that it can power through rubber, plastic and TPU cases which are less than 3mm in thickness.

SanDisk Ixpand 15W specs

The SanDisk Ixpand 15W ships with a 1.5-metre USB-C cable and a circular charging dock. As the name suggests, this model delivers up to 15W of power, which is faster than the SanDisk Ixpand Sync.

Other features on the device include temperature control, adaptive charging and foreign object detection. SanDisk claims that the wireless charger can power through plastic, rubber and TPU cases that are 5mm or less in thickness.

SanDisk Ixpand Wireless Charger prices

The flagship wireless charger from SanDisk that doubles up as a data storage device with 256GB onboard storage is priced at Rs. 9,999. The SanDisk Wireless Charger 15W is priced at Rs. 2,999 and comes with QC 3.0 adapter. The wireless charger is also available without an adapter and is priced at Rs. 1,999. Both the wireless chargers come with a two-year limited warranty and are available on e-commerce and retail stores in India.