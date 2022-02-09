Scientists Record 'highest Ever Sustained' Nuclear Fusion Heat In Hunt For Green Energy

In a historic feat, scientists have produced a record amount of energy released in a nuclear fusion while proving that the method can be used as a viable and sustainable low-carbon energy source. The achievement was marked by researchers from the Joint European Torus (JET), which is operated by Culham Centre for Fusion Energy and is the focal point of the European fusion research programme. During their experiment, the scientists generated 59 megajoules of heat, as compared to 21.7 megajoules in 1997, for a total of five seconds. For scaling, the said amount is equivalent to the energy released from 14kg of TNT. Prof Ian Chapman, the chief executive of the UK Atomic Energy Authority said as per The Guardian,

These landmark results have taken us a huge step closer to conquering one of the biggest scientific and engineering challenges of them all. It’s clear we must make significant changes to address the effects of climate change, and fusion offers so much potential.

What is nuclear fusion?

Nuclear fusion is the process in which two atomic nuclei are combined to form new atom nuclei and a subatomic particle, neutron, which are then fired into plasma, or highly ionised gas. The JET, seen in the image above, is built to contain plasma that reaches temperatures up to 150 million degrees Celsius, making it 10 times hotter than the sun's centre. Once these new atoms combine with plasma, the high temperature forces them together and as the fusion happens, energy releases which are about four times higher than what is released during nuclear fission, the process of splitting an atom. It is worth mentioning that it is this process of nuclear fusion which powers the sun.

Researchers call it a major milestone

According to Dr Mark Wenman from Imperial College London, although the fusion energy was released for five seconds, he said that it has proved the idea of burning fusion fuel in a sustainable manner right. It’s been a while since they have produced a record like this and it’s a major milestone on the way to proving that fusion’s a viable and sustainable energy source for the future", he added as per The Guardian. The reason why scientists are chasing fusion energy is that it is free from greenhouse gases and just one kilogram of fusion fuel can generate 10 million times the energy produced by 1kg of non-renewable sources such as coal, oil, or gas.

(Image: UK Atomic Energy Authority)