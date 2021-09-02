Seagate FireCuda 530 NVMe SSD Launched In India: Check Price For PC And PS5 SSD Variants

PlayStation makers have added the option to add devices externally to expand the console’s storage. The players can use specific SSD to increase the storage space drastically. Because of the high demand for SSDs in the PlayStation, Seagate has now confirmed to release their FireCuda 530 NVMe SSD for the PC and PlayStation 5 gamers. These SSDs can be installed externally and they happen to be one of the best SSD options available currently. The FireCuda 530 NVMe SSD is based on PCIe Gen4 technology that marks this model to be one of the fastest SSDs available in the market currently. This has been picked up by the tech geeks and they are curious to learn more about Seagate’s FireCuda 530 NVMe SSD. Read more to know about FireCuda 530 NVMe SSD specifications and price.

FireCuda 530 NVMe SSD price and release

Seagate has launched both versions of FireCuda 530 NVMe SSD for the Indian markets. They will be available in three storage variations including 500GB, 1TB and 2TB options. Makers have fixed FireCuda 530 NVMe SSD Price for PC as Rs 10,999 (500GB). The 1 TB variant of the SSD costs about Rs 18,999 for 1TB and Rs 38,499 for 2TB. These Seagate SSds are going to be sold via authorised reseller partners. They have finalised September 2 as the release date for the SSD. Seagate confirmed to put their FireCuda 530 for PC on sale via Amazon. The FireCuda 530 for PS5will cost about Rs 12,999 for 500GB, Rs 20,999 for 1TB and Rs 39,999 for 2TB. The PS5 variants of the SSDs are supposed to be released in the markets by September end. Apart from this, here is also a list of all the specifications of the new Seagate SSD. These specifications have been taken from the product’s official listing on Seagate’s official website.

FireCuda 530 NVMe SSD specifications

Capacity: 4 TB

Dimensions: H x W x D (3.58 mm/0.141 in x 22.15 mm/0.872 in x 3.58mm/0.141in)

Weight: 10.6 g/0.023 lb

FireCuda 530 NVMe SSD System Requirements