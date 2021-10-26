Smart Bandage That Shows How Much A Wound Is Healed To Be Launched Soon; Check Details

Keeping track of one's wounds just became easy as scientists at the University of Bologna in Italy have developed smart bandages that can inform about the status of one's wound. Equipped with a sensor, the bandage is capable of reading moisture levels which will then be transferred to a dedicated application in a smartphone. This new innovation is being deemed as the next big thing as it provides real-time data and eases the monitoring of wounds for doctors and health professionals.

How does the 'smart bandage' work?

The smart bandages comprise multiple levels and provide real-time wireless monitoring of abrasion by picking up moisture levels and letting the doctors know how much of the wound is healed. A fresh wound would have a higher moisture level as opposed to a recovering one. This data is then transferred to a mobile app through a radio-frequency identification (RFID) chip, Daily Mail reported. The sensor is able to trace the moisture level changes as electrical signals are generated each time the abrasion heads towards recovery.

The researchers are able to easily implant an RFID chip into the bandage, as they are smaller than a grain of rice. These chips are known for their utility in clothing security tags and contactless cards. Data of the invention were published as a study in the journal Frontiers in Physics, that further explained the advantages of the smart bandage.

Study author Dr Luca Possanzini at the University of Bologna said that they have developed the multi-layered bandage with different absorption properties and characteristics which makes it compatible with different types of wounds, as per Daily Mail.

How will it be useful?

Doctors say that frequently removing bandages off the wounds for dressing or checking the recovery hinders the healing process. With the new smart bandage, doctors as well as the patients themselves will be able to monitor the status of recovery without disrupting the healing process. However, there is a gamut of factors upon which healing of wounds depends; like temperature, glucose levels and acidity.

As of now, details about the price and launch of the smart bandage have not been revealed but according to the scientists, the bandage will be pocket-friendly as/ they have chosen inexpensive materials for its invention. Besides, the bandage has also been made to be eco-friendly and can be safely disposed off.

Image: Shutterstock/FrontiersinPhysics