Snapdragon 780G Announced By Qualcomm; Chipset Borrows Heavily From The Flagship 888 SoC

Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G, the company's latest upper mid-range chipset, was launched on Thursday, March 25, as an addition to the 700 series of Qualcomm chipsets. This new Snapdragon processor is based on a 5nm fabrication process which is only reserved for the company's flagship SoC chipsets. Read on to know more about the newly released Snapdragon 780G chipset.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G Launched

The latest Snapdragon 780G processor packs quite a punch and is almost as powerful as previous years' flagship SoCs. While the Snapdragon 780G AnTuTu benchmark test isn't available yet; based on the features, this chipset looks to have processing power between the Snapdragon 865 and 888. The Snapdragon 780G is the first 7 series chipset to feature a triple image signal processor(ISP). The SoC also includes support for 4K HDR, computational HDR and HDR10 video capture. These features are going to be very helpful for phones that have a large focus on camera and video.

Snapdragon 7 series SoC is the most popular and mainstream processors used in a majority of mid to upper range Android smartphones. As per Qualcomm's official blog, the chipset will be available in the markets at the end of 2021. As of now, no phones with this chipset have been announced, but we'll be sure to see some power-packed phones coming equipped with this processor in the coming months.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G Specifications

The Snapdragon 780G is the successor to the current Snapdragon 765G and 750G chipsets. The 780G comes with a Kryo 670 CPU that Qualcomm claims delivers 40 per cent more power than 765G and 750G. The chipset is also equipped with Adreno 642 GPU and Hexagon 770 combined with the 6th generation Qualcomm AI Engine. Qualcomm claims this combination will deliver up to 12 Tera operations per second of AI performance. This GPU, along with the powerful AI capabilities, will ensure that even the highest graphics games that require a lot of processing power will run smoothly.

The SoC also features a second-generation Sensing Hub with an AI processor specifically for audio processing. The SoC comes equipped with the X53 5G modem, capable of up to 3.3 GPBS download speeds and WiFi 6. The chipset has Bluetooth 5.2 support along with Snapdragon Sound technology for a better Bluetooth audio sound. The chipset also comes equipped with the Snapdragon Elite Gaming integration software, which will help run games better and supports a Full HD display with a refresh rate of up to 144 Hz.

Image Source: Android Authority Twitter