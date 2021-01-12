Sony Airpeak Drone Showcased At CES 2021: Here's More About The New Sony Drone

Sony has been one of the companies who have been dominating the video production industry since the beginning. The company is now expanding its field by introducing its new drone for all the professional photography and video production. This has certainly made the fans go bonkers and thus we have managed to list all the information we have about the same. Read more to know about Sony Airpeak drone.

More about New Sony Drone, Airpeak

The makers have now confirmed that Sony Airpeak is going be launched soon for all the professional photography and video production This was confirmed by Sony during the CES 2021, and it is going to be the world smallest drone that can hold a camera.

The makers have also issued a statement on CES 2021 that says, "In order to fully support the creativity of video creators, the payload of the drone can be equipped with an Alpha mirrorless camera to capture high quality, full-frame aerial photography and video,". Apart from that, the makers have not released anything groundbreaking abou their upcoming Sony Airpeak.

Currently, it is being speculated that Airpeak is capable of dynamic filming and precise, stable flight. The company has developed this product as it aims to contribute to the world of entertainment and has also managed to develop a device that gives many possibilities for creative expression. Not a lot of information has been released about Airpeak but Sony is already using the drone to film landscape and city shots.

The company also displayed the Airpeak as a chase camera for footage of its Vision-S concept car. The Airpeak is a quadcopter design and has a total of two landing gear extensions that retract upward during flight. Currently, Sony has managed to dominate the tech industry with this new drone and their most talked about gaming console PS5.

