Sony Bravia XR OLED A80K launched in India: Check specifications, features and price

Sony has launched the next generation of its XR OLED smart TVs, called the Bravia XR OLED A80K. There are three models in the lineup and all are available to purchase at Sony Centers and other popular retailers in India. The TVs run on an Android-based operating system, support 4K resolution and feature the Cognitive Processor that enhances picture quality in real time. Read more about the Sony Bravia XR OLED A80K models here.

Sony Bravia XR OLED A80K specifications

The Sony Bravia XR OLED A80K series feature 4K OLED panels of three sizes:55-inch,66-inch and 77-inch. All the models support a refresh rate of up to 100Hz, Dolby Vision and can play HDR10 content. The TV set supports dual-band Wi-Fi at 2.4/5 GHz and has a single ethernet input. It can connect wirelessly with devices such as a mouse or keyboard via Bluetooth v4.2 and has a built-in Chromecast. For a high-quality wired connection with other devices, the TV has four HDMI input slots and two USB ports.

Out of the box, the Sony Bravia XR OLED A80K runs on the Android TV operating system and hence, it has access to the Google Play Store where users can download the apps they want, like Netflix or Prime Video. To store these apps, the appliance also has 16GB of internal storage. The TV has a metal flush finish with titanium black bezels which add a premium finish to the overall design.

Sony Bravia XR OLED A80K features

One of the main highlights of the Sony Bravia XR OLED A80K television remains to be its picture quality. The Bravia XR OLED A80K comes with a Cognitive Processor that reproduces content the way humans see and hear. The processor understands how the human eye focuses on different visuals in a scene and enhances the focus points. Thanks to its processor, the Bravia XR OLED is also able to boost colour and contrast in bright areas for realistic results. Whatever content the user watches is upscale to a higher resolution, close to 4K.

Then the smart TV has features like automatic low latency mode, variable refresh rate via HDMI 2.1, auto HDR Tone Mapping and Voice Zoom 2. Collectively, these features enhance the overall experience of the user, both with video and audio. Further, there is an Ambient Optimisation feature that adjusts light and sound according to the environment it is in. The Sony TV supports Google TV, works with voice assistants like Alexa and Google Assistant supports Apple AirPlay/Home HomeKIt. Finally, it comes with a three-way advanced stand and a smart remote.

Sony Bravia XR OLED A80K Price

Sony BRAVIA XR OLED A80K (65-inch): Rs. 3,49,900

Sony BRAVIA XR OLED A80K (77-inch): Rs. 6,99,900





