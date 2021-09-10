Sony HT-A5000 Soundbar Set To Release In 2022: Check Specifications And Price In India

The Japanese multinational technology company, Sony has just announced the release of their Sony HT-A5000. The soundbar is capable of supporting Dolby Atmos and DTS:X and also Sony’s own home-theatre sound technologies including Vertical Surround Engine technology. They have confirmed that the Sony HT-A5000 release will be in 2022 but have already given out a lot of information about the features of these speakers. The tech geeks have picked up this announcement made by Sony and have been trying to learn more about this 5.1.2-channel soundbar. Here is all the information available on the internet about the Sony HT-A5000 specifications and prices in India. Read more

Sony HT-A5000 specifications

Sony’s built-in home theatre technologies help the makers to add more vertical space and an S-Force Pro Front Surround for an enhanced hearing experience. HT-A5000 is going to be loaded with built-in subwoofers and 2 drivers for bouncing off the high cues off the ceiling. The speakers are also going to be loaded with Dual-beam tweeters. These speakers are going to be compatible with Sony’s immersive 360 Reality Audio format. Platforms like Amazon Music HD, Deezer, Nugs.net, and Tidal are known for selling audio files in that format. Talking about the video resolution compatibility, this soundbar is able to read all the latest formats including 8K HDR, 4K 120fps, and Dolby Vision. This is all the information that has been released about this speaker’s specifications.

Sony HT-A5000 price in India and release

Since the release date has been set for 2022, the industry experts suggest that the makers could unveil this product during the CES, taking place in January 2022. Sony is planning to fix the Sony HT-A5000 price as 4900 which will be about Rs. 66, 000. The official Sony HT-A5000 price in India has not been unveiled yet but the community is expecting more details about this soundbar to be released soon. Apart from this, Sony has been pretty busy with their PlayStation showcase which was held yesterday. The makers lived up to their promise to improve the PS5 playlist and announced their Spider-Man 2 and God Of War Ragnarock. More details are supposed to be released about these upcoming games.