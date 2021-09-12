Sony HT-S40R home cinema audio system launched in India: Check specifications and price

Sony has recently launched the new HT-S40R home theatre system in India. The 5.1 channel sound system comes with Dolby Digital technology and offers wireless connectivity for easy setup. The electronics major claims that the audio system can deliver up to 600W of power. The sound system consists of a three-channel soundbar, two rear speakers, an amplifier unit, and a subwoofer. The setup is available for Rs. 28,990 and is available in all Sony Centres and leading e-commerce stores in India.

Right out of the box, the Sony HT-S40R comes with a 5.1 channel sound output. The central soundbar weighs 2kgs, while the subwoofer unit weighs 7.8kgs. The soundbar itself has three channels on it, delivering sound in three directions towards the listener. The other two rear speakers come with an amplifier unit and can be set up behind the listener for an immersive multidirectional sound experience.

The Sony HT-S40R audio system comes with wireless rear speakers with additional wireless amplifier

While setting up the sound system, the rear speakers can be placed conveniently as they are not directly connected to the main subwoofer with a wire. Instead, they have a separate amplifier unit that can be placed along with them, making the connection between the main unit and the rear speakers wireless. Additionally, a Sony Bravia TV that supports a TV wireless connection can connect with the speaker system with ease.

The speaker system comes with Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, enabling users to connect it with a smartphone to stream music. A front-mounted USB Type-A port allows the user to plug and play from a pen drive. The wireless amplifier can either be placed on a flat surface or can be fixed on a wall along with the rear speakers. The device supports HDMI Audio Return Channel, which lets users connect their television sets with a single cable, reducing clutter.

Other input options include optical and analogue input. There are four audio profiles on the device, which include Night mode, voice mode, music mode and cinema mode. The Sony Ht-S40R is already available on leading e-commerce platforms from September 9, 2021, and is priced at Rs. 28,990.