Sony Noise-cancelling Headphones Now Available For $100 Less, See Price Here

Today, noise-cancelling headphones are not a want but a need. While headphones help to distract us they also help one to concentrate while working in a noisy environment. As of July 2019, the Japanese multinational conglomerate Sony launched new noise-cancelling headphones i.e. the Sony WH-XB900N. These headphones are considered to be one of the best headphones that Sony offers in its noise-cancelling range. Here’s a piece of good news for you. The Sony WH-XB900N are now available for $148 on Amazon and Adorama. One can save $100 on the Sony WH-XB900N headphones today since they were earlier priced at $248. Further, this offer is valid only for today.

Here are some features of the WH-XB900N Sony headphones:

WH-XB900N Sony headphones features:

The WH-XB900N Sony headphones can last up to 30 hours with a single charge. Further, even if one turns on the noise cancellation mode, these headphones can last for 30 hours with a single charge.

The Sony headphones can approximately provide an hour of playback.

The Quick Attention feature of the WH-XB900N Sony headphones allows one to lower the volume with a lot of ease. You can do so by placing your hand over the right earcup.

The Adaptive Sound Control setting of the WH-XB900N Sony headphones automatically adjusts to ambient sound.

The WH-XB900N Sony headphones also support Amazon’s Alexa as well as Google Assistant.

The Touch controls offered by the Sony headphones include skipping tracks, changing the volume, pause and play.

One can choose between black and blue colour options.

The WH-XB900N Sony headphones also offer hands-free calling.

The Sony headphones also come with the extra bass sound feature. So when you connect your Sony headphones the bass-heavy tuning will happen immediately.

The cord length of the WH-XB900N Sony headphones is approximately 1.2 m.

The frequency response range is 20 Hz–20,000 Hz /20 Hz–40,000 Hz.

The driver unit of these headphones measures about 40 mm.

The Sony Headphones also have a Digital Sound Enhancement Engine. This technology helps to enhance compressed video files and improve sound quality. The high range sound is also removed during the compression process.

All images sourced from Sony’s website