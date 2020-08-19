Sony Noise-cancelling Headphones Now Available For $100 Less, See Price Here

Today, noise-cancelling headphones are not a want but a need. While headphones help to distract us they also help one to concentrate while working in a noisy environment. As of July 2019, the Japanese multinational conglomerate Sony launched new noise-cancelling headphones i.e. the Sony WH-XB900N. These headphones are considered to be one of the best headphones that Sony offers in its noise-cancelling range. Here’s a piece of good news for you. The Sony WH-XB900N are now available for $148 on Amazon and Adorama. One can save $100 on the Sony WH-XB900N headphones today since they were earlier priced at $248. Further, this offer is valid only for today.
Here are some features of the WH-XB900N Sony headphones:
WH-XB900N Sony headphones features:
- The WH-XB900N Sony headphones can last up to 30 hours with a single charge. Further, even if one turns on the noise cancellation mode, these headphones can last for 30 hours with a single charge.
- The Sony headphones can approximately provide an hour of playback.
- The Quick Attention feature of the WH-XB900N Sony headphones allows one to lower the volume with a lot of ease. You can do so by placing your hand over the right earcup.
- The Adaptive Sound Control setting of the WH-XB900N Sony headphones automatically adjusts to ambient sound.
- The WH-XB900N Sony headphones also support Amazon’s Alexa as well as Google Assistant.
- The Touch controls offered by the Sony headphones include skipping tracks, changing the volume, pause and play.
- One can choose between black and blue colour options.
- The WH-XB900N Sony headphones also offer hands-free calling.
- The Sony headphones also come with the extra bass sound feature. So when you connect your Sony headphones the bass-heavy tuning will happen immediately.
- The cord length of the WH-XB900N Sony headphones is approximately 1.2 m.
- The frequency response range is 20 Hz–20,000 Hz /20 Hz–40,000 Hz.
- The driver unit of these headphones measures about 40 mm.
- The Sony Headphones also have a Digital Sound Enhancement Engine. This technology helps to enhance compressed video files and improve sound quality. The high range sound is also removed during the compression process.
