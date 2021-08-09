Sony Releases SRS-XP 700, SRS-XP 500 And SRS-XG 500 Speakers: Check Price & Features

Sony has now released a new range of wireless speakers and the community is certainly loving them. They have managed to list all the latest features of their speaker at reasonable prices. The makers have released three different speakers including Sony SRS-XP 700, SRS-XP 500 and SRS-XG 500 speakers for the Indian markets. This has been picked up by the tech community and they are curious to learn more about it. Here is all the information on the internet about the new Sony wireless speakers. Read more.

Sony SRS-X series speakers released

Sony has now released its X-series wireless speakers in India and has released all the information about them. All of these speakers are going to be loaded with the company’s flagship feature, Mega Bass to deliver an enhanced bass effect. They are also loaded with ambient illumination lighting to match the mood of the environment the speaker is being used in. The pre-booking of these speakers has already begun and customers who book their speakers before August 16 will be entitled to get a Sony F-V120/C microphone worth Rs. 1,490 at no additional cost. The official release date for all the new Sony wireless speakers has been set for Tuesday, August 10.

Sony SRS-XP700 specifications

The makers have added a nuembr of new features to their Sony SRS-XP700. The speaker is loaded with front and rear tweeters along with two woofers that help to create a new surround sound that Sony calls Omnidirectional Party Sound. They have specially designed their SRS-XP700 drivers in a rectangular shape that helps to maximise the speaker's area and gives more space to push more air each time. Sony SRS-XP700 is loaded with the Mega Bass technology, USB Type-A (Play and Charge), microphone input, and guitar input. Apart from this, here is also a list of Sony Wireless Speakers price and specifications.

Sony SRS-XP500 specifications

20 hours of battery backup on a single charge

Dimensions: 460x256x215mm

Weight: 5.5 kilograms.

Ambient Lighting, Karaoke, and Guitar Input

IPX4-rated body

SBC, AAC, and LDAC codec support

USB Type-A

Sony SRS-XG500 specifications

All-horizontal design

IP66 certified(dust and water protection)

2 Tweeters

2 Woofers

USB Type-A

Sony Wireless Speakers price