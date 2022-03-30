Sony revamps PlayStation Plus into three tiers: Check benefits and pricing here

Sony announced a new PlayStation Plus service that includes three tiers that offer different benefits. The service will compete with the Microsoft Xbox Game Pass subscription that offers players monthly games. Sony says that the current PlayStation now will transition into the new PlayStation Plus as the service comes out. The new service for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 owners will start rolling out in the month of June.

With the new PlayStation Plus, Sony is looking forward to expand its userbase and attract more paying customers. The service will offer them multiple benefits including free monthly games, cloud storage, a bunch of older games and more. Additionally, the pricing of the new PlayStation Plus will differ regionally. Given below is the list of benefits and pricing.

PlayStation Plus Essential

Benefits

Two monthly downloadable games

Exclusive discounts

Cloud storage for saved games

Online multiplayer access

Pricing

United States - $9.99 monthly / $24.99 quarterly / $59.99 yearly

Europe - €8.99 monthly / €24.99 quarterly / €59.99 yearly

United Kingdom - £6.99 monthly / £19.99 quarterly / £49.99 yearly

Japan - ¥850 monthly / ¥2,150 quarterly / ¥5,143 yearly

PlayStation Plus Extra

Benefits

Provides all the benefits from the Essential tier

Adds a catalogue of up to 400 of the most enjoyable PS4 and PS5 games – including blockbuster hits from our PlayStation Studios catalogue and third-party partners. Games in the Extra tier are downloadable for play.

Pricing

United States - $14.99 monthly / $39.99 quarterly / $99.99 yearly

Europe - €13.99 monthly / €39.99 quarterly / €99.99 yearly

United Kingdom - £10.99 monthly / £31.99 quarterly / £83.99 yearly

Japan - ¥1,300 monthly / ¥3,600 quarterly / ¥8,600 yearly

PlayStation Plus Premium

Benefits

Subscribers will get up to 340 additional games that include PS3 titles that will be available via cloud streaming and a bunch of class games available in both streaming and download options from the older version of PlayStation including the original PlayStation, PS2 and PSP.

Offers cloud streaming access for original PlayStation, PS2, PSP and PS4 games offered in the Extra and Premium tiers in markets where PlayStation Now is currently available. Customers can stream games using PS4 and PS5 consoles, and PC,

Time-limited game trials will also be offered in this tier, so customers can try select games before they buy.

Price