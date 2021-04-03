Sony Xperia New Phone Launch Date: Find Out When The New Flagship Device Comes Out

Many smartphone brands are making a comeback in the industry by developing smartphones that are more in sync with today’s technology. Nokia, Sony, and Motorola are just some of these big brands that have made a comeback in the smartphone industry. Sony Xperia at a time was one of the biggest names out there and it's now coming back with a whole new smartphone for its users. Many people want to learn about the Sony Xperia new phone launch date.

Sony Xperia New Phone Launch Date

Sony Xperia is coming up with 2 new flagship smartphones this month is what many people believe thanks to the banner on their official youtube channel. Many believe that on April 14 the Sony Xperia 1 III and the Xperia Compact will be released on this day.

Sony Xperia new phones price in India

The official prices for the new upcoming smartphones haven’t been announced yet. Many believe that the price for the Sony Xperia 1 III will be set around INR 64,999. The Xperia Compact is not a sure-shot delivery and people believe the price range of this smartphone will be somewhere around INR 30,000.

Sony Xperia 1 III Specs

Processor

The Sony Xperia 1 III has a Snapdragon 888 Octa-core (2.84 GHz, Single Core + 2.42 GHz, Tri core + 1.8 GHz, Quad-core) processor with 12GB RAM

Display

The smartphone is expected to have a stunning 6.5inch 4K OLED display with a pixel density of 643ppi and provides a 120Hz refresh rate too.

Camera

The Sony Xperia 1 III is expected to have a quad camera setup for the rear of the phone. 48 + 8 + 5 + 2 MP Quad Primary Cameras will be available for the users to click some beautiful images and shoot some crisp videos.

Battery

A big phone needs a big battery and the Xperia 1 III has received that. The smartphone will sport a 5000mAh battery with 65W fast charging.

Other features

The Smartphone will have a fingerprint sensor, a headphone jack, an expandable micro SD slot that supports up to 1TB memory 5G capabilities, and Waterproof IP65.

People will have to keep in mind that none of this information is official and has been gathered by data leaks and other sources. The Xperia virtual event could have something else planned for the people. The people are advised to consume this information with a grain of salt. READ | Sony has sold 4.5 million PlayStation 5 consoles in 2020 within a single quarter

Promo Image Source: manatweets Twitter