Sony Xperia New Phone Launch Date: Find Out When The New Flagship Device Comes Out

Source: manatweets Twitter
Many smartphone brands are making a comeback in the industry by developing smartphones that are more in sync with today’s technology. Nokia, Sony, and Motorola are just some of these big brands that have made a comeback in the smartphone industry. Sony Xperia at a time was one of the biggest names out there and it's now coming back with a whole new smartphone for its users. Many people want to learn about the Sony Xperia new phone launch date.
Sony Xperia is coming up with 2 new flagship smartphones this month is what many people believe thanks to the banner on their official youtube channel. Many believe that on April 14 the Sony Xperia 1 III and the Xperia Compact will be released on this day.
The official prices for the new upcoming smartphones haven’t been announced yet. Many believe that the price for the Sony Xperia 1 III will be set around INR 64,999. The Xperia Compact is not a sure-shot delivery and people believe the price range of this smartphone will be somewhere around INR 30,000.
People will have to keep in mind that none of this information is official and has been gathered by data leaks and other sources. The Xperia virtual event could have something else planned for the people. The people are advised to consume this information with a grain of salt.