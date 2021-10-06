Sony's SRS-NS7 Is The 'world's 1st Wireless Neckband Speakers' With Dolby Atmos

Sony has been on the top of their game to expand its product line for a long time now. The Japanese tech giant has just launched a new Sony SRS-NS7 wireless neckband speaker with support for Dolby Atmos. One of the most prominent features the speaker delivers is the company’s signature 360 Spatial Sound experience with the help of Sony Bravia XR TVs and WLA-NS7 transmitters. The tech geeks have finally seen the release of this new Sony neckband speaker in the US and are trying to find more information about its features and global release. Here is all the information available on the internet about Sony SRS-NS7 price, release and features.

Sony SRS-NS7 features

Sony has gotten the tech community extremely excited with the release of their new Sony SRS-NS7 neckband speakers. Because of the upward-facing X-balanced speaker units, Sony is able to deliver sound directly to the users. The speakers also have support for 360 Spatial Sound which can be tweaked using the 360 Spatial Sound Personalizer app. It has a fabric surface and a silicone neckband for a comfortable fit.

It is loaded with passive radiators that boost bass and in-build microphones to make the neckband speakers virtually accessible. The Japanese tech giant also claims that their Sony SRS-NS7 is the world’s first wireless neckband speaker that delivers Dolby Atmos but the feature can only be accessed while using Sony’s Bravia XR television models. It is IPX4 splash-resistant and can deliver 12 hours of battery life with a single charge.

NEW and highly innovative – discover the SRS-NS7 Neckband Speaker. https://t.co/wIQJeGRBkC pic.twitter.com/2tZfwREaSI — Sony UK (@SonyUK) October 5, 2021

Sony SRS-NS7 price and release

Sony SRS-NS7 wireless neckband speaker price for the US markets has been set at $299.99 which is about Rs 22,300 after converting to Indian currency. Sony has confirmed that their SRS-Ns7 neckband is can be bought now and have already started the pre-booking via Sony Electronics, Amazon and Best Buy. But the first batch of these neckband speakers is going to be shipped out by October 20 onwards. Sony WLA-NS7 wireless transmitter is also being sold for $59.99 that translates to Rs 4,400. It is extremely important to buy this transmitter if the users can experience Sony’s signature 360 Spatial Sound.