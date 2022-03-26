Specs Tipped Online Suggests OnePlus Might Be Working On Tablet With Snapdragon Chipset

In a major development concerning tech enthusiasts, smartphone major OnePlus might be working on a new Android tablet. Recently, the specifications of 'OnePlus Pad 5G' have been tipped online and it looks like the company could be working on a mid-range Android tablet. It is said to feature a Snapdragon chipset, an OLED screen and a large battery. Keep reading to know more about the OnePlus tablet.

It is pertinent to note that the tip about OnePlus Pad 5G comes after Oppo launched its first tablet in China. It is called Oppo Pad and features the Snapdragon 870 chipset, a 120Hz screen and an 8,360 mAh battery. Given that Oppo and OnePlus joined forces in 2021, it might be safe to say that the company can make a few changes in the product and relaunch it in India as a OnePlus Pad 5G. However, readers should keep in mind that this is just a conjecture.

OnePlus Pad 5G tipped specifications

According to a Twitter user who goes by the name Shadow_Leak, the OnePlus Pad 5G will come with a 12.4-inch FHD+ OLED display. Under the hood, the tablet is learned to feature Snapdragon 865. Although the chipset is a couple of years old, it should be able to handle multitasking and moderate gaming without any problems. Furthermore, the processor is tipped to be paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

Coming to photography features, the OnePlus Pad might have a 13MP primary sensor along with a 5MP secondary sensor at the back and an 8MP selfie shooter for attending video calls and other digital events. Apart from this, the OnePlus Pad is said to feature a 10,090 mAh battery that supports 45W fast charging. Other features of the purported tablet are a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, a 3.5mm headphone/microphone jack and wireless connectivity via Bluetooth v5.1.

However, in the Indian market, the options to buy a flagship tablet are limited. While there is the complete lineup of Apple iPads ranging from iPad (9th Gen) to the latest iPad Air and iPad Pro, Samsung seems to be the only manufacturer who puts together flagship Android tablets. If OnePlus does come out with a tablet, it should focus upon the pricing of the device for the Indian market. Stay tuned for more information about the OnePlus tablet and other tech news.