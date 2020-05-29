SpiceJet To Start With Drone Trials For Essential Supplies And E-commerce Shipments

After the resumption of domestic flights, private players are now pitching for the resumption of drone services to enhance essential services. SpiceJet has been given permission by the civil aviation regulator DGCA to conduct drone trials for faster and cost-effective delivery of medical and essential supplies and e-commerce.

Post trials and approvals, SpiceXpress plans to use drones to provide for quicker, faster and cost-effective delivery of medical, pharma and essential supplies along with e-commerce products.

Ajay Singh, Chairman & Managing Director, SpiceJet, said, “Innovation and technology have always been at the core of SpiceJet’s mission and vision and we have always strived to innovate with our products and services to offer better experiences. Testing of drone technology for last-mile connectivity and cost-effective cargo deliveries are a big leap in the air transportation of essential and non-essential supplies in India."

"We are extremely optimistic about using this exciting new mode of delivery for products like perishables and medicines which have a smaller shelf-life and need urgent deliveries in the remotest parts of India,” Ajay Singh added.

In India, to fight COVID 19, drones have been significantly used by various authorities to spray disinfectants in public areas, roads, footpaths to contain the spread of the virus. A lot of startups are joining the movement and are tying up with state governments for quick sanitisation or delivery of essential services.

Mumbai-based IdeaForge has helped police departments in nine states, including Maharashtra, Delhi, Guwahati and Assam among others to provide quick response to healthcare authorities, law enforcement for surveillance and medical logistics. Also in Delhi, when thousands of Markaz attendees were discovered hurled up in the Nizamuddin area, drones were used to monitor and sanitise the area.

SpiceXpress will be looking at last-mile delivery from the warehouse and the prime focus will be on delivering medical emergency parcels and essential supplies in remote areas. Drones will ensure a faster delivery while bringing down costs and would go a long way to augment businesses to offer express delivery of medicines, perishable items and e-commerce shipments.

