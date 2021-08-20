Steve Jobs' Email Reveals Smallest IPhone Apple Was Working On In 2010; Check Details

Back in 2011 when iPhone 4 was the latest smartphone from Apple, the company was rumoured to be working on a smaller smartphone called the iPhone Nano. While the concept was never executed, an email discovered via the ongoing Epic vs Apple lawsuit has revealed that the tech giant was actually working on the alleged iPhone Nano. Read along to find more information on the email sent by Steve Jobs to his team.

Steves Jobs' email from 2010 reveals plans for iPhone Nano

A recently discovered email sent by Steve Jobs in 2010 confirms that Apple was working on iPhone Nano. The email is dated October 24, 2010, and is titled "here's my current cut" as it was sent by Steve Jobs. The email contains the agenda of what looks like an Apple strategy meeting, as it contains numbered headings with topics to be presented in a launch event or a similar public event. The third subhead of the body contains a bullet point that says "iPhone Nano Plan - cost goal, show model (and/or renderings)." Yet another bullet point in the email under the subheading "2011 Strategy" says "create low-cost iPhone model based on iPod touch to replace 3GS."

While the iPhone Nano has not been launched to date, Apple launched its iPod Nano 6th generation shortly after this mail was sent. Surprisingly, the iPhone nano is not the first Apple product to appear in a memo by Steve Jobs found during the Epic vs Apple trial. Yet another Steves Jobs' email dated August 5, 2007, mentions a super nano product, which is likely to be another iPod Nano version. It was also reported that the Super Nano product was about to be launched in 2008, but it did not. The iPod Nano was officially discontinued in the year 2017. However, the ideology still exists in Apple's iPhone lineup in the form of Mini models.

Steve Jobs: Apple executive team meeting agenda



August 5, 2007 pic.twitter.com/m9H9PWFIbG — Internal Tech Emails (@TechEmails) June 2, 2021

While the 2010 iPhones had a screen size of 3.5 inches, it is hard to imagine a smartphone with such a tiny display today. With screen sizes tending towards 7 inches, smartphones have become one of the primary sources of information consumption for users around the globe. However, for easy one-hand usage, especially for users who like to use their device single-handedly, Apple does have a Mini lineup of iPhone, the iPhone 12 Mini, which comes with a 5.4 inches XDR OLED display.