TCL QLED TV Launch Live Stream At 12:30 Pm IST; Pre-registered People To Get Assured Gifts

TCL is known for its affordable range of smart TVs and now the Chinese company is launching a new QLED TV in India via a virtual launch. The online launch would entail a live stream at 12:30 pm IST today. Read on to check the details on the live stream details of TCL's new QLED TV. The 65-inch 4K QLED TV is expected to compete with its contemporaries, Samsung and OnePlus TV, with respect to the premium smart TV market.

TCL had earlier launched Quantum Dot display TV in 2014, curved QLED TV in 2015, ultra-slim QLED TV in 2017, and 85" QLED TV in 2018 as well.

The TCL WLED TV online launch can be seen from the TCL website itself.

People who are viewing the online launch can win upcoming TCL QLED TVs and other TCL home appliances as well.

Use this link to join the online live stream of the TCL QLED TV launch.

Or you can simply paste this URL on your browser- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QNgdfEbn06w

TCL QLED TV price

The company has not revealed the images or the pricing of the new QLED TV. However, it is expected to be in the price range of Rs 39,990 and Rs 99,990 just like its earlier launched 4K Android TV.

With the new QLED tv launch, TCL is expected to have improvised technology and is reported to have HDR support, Dolby Audio support for 5.1 surround sound, local dimming technology and MEMC. It will have a metal frame and an ace display technology.

The QLED is also reported to have Harman Kardon speakers with two 10W speakers and two 5W speakers.

It runs Android TV with built-in Chromecast and Google Assistant with access to Play Store as well.

People who have pre-registered for the device have an assured gift awaiting them as an early bird offer.

TCL QLED tv pre-order details

TCL QLED TV will be available for purchase via Reliance Digital. The company has encouraged people for a pre-register for their new QLED TV so that they become eligible for an assured gift and other exciting offers as well. The TV is expected to go on sale through various e-commerce platforms after the online launch as well.

