TCL QLED TV Launch Live Stream At 12:30 Pm IST; Pre-registered People To Get Assured Gifts

TCL is known for its affordable range of smart TVs and now the Chinese company is launching a new QLED TV in India via a virtual launch. The online launch would entail a live stream at 12:30 pm IST today. Read on to check the details on the live stream details of TCL's new QLED TV. The 65-inch 4K QLED TV is expected to compete with its contemporaries, Samsung and OnePlus TV, with respect to the premium smart TV market.
TCL had earlier launched Quantum Dot display TV in 2014, curved QLED TV in 2015, ultra-slim QLED TV in 2017, and 85" QLED TV in 2018 as well.
Image courtesy: TCL website
TCL QLED TV will be available for purchase via Reliance Digital. The company has encouraged people for a pre-register for their new QLED TV so that they become eligible for an assured gift and other exciting offers as well. The TV is expected to go on sale through various e-commerce platforms after the online launch as well.
Promo Image courtesy: TCL website (Representational Image)