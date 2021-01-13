Tecno Camon 16 Premiere Price In India: Where To Buy And Full Specifications

Tecno Camon 16 Premier has now been launched in Inda and the tech community is currently going crazy over it. The users have been trying to ask a number of things related to this popular phone. They are trying to find more information about Tecno Camon 16 Premier. So to help them, we have listed all the details we have about the same. Read more about Tecno Camon 16 Premier price and launch.
Tecno Camon 16 Premier Price and launch date
The people on Inda are currently happy after the launch of Tecno Camon 16 Premier. The makers have made their phones available to buy from January 12 on Flipkart. The Tecno Camon 16 Premier price has been set for Rs 16,999 and it comes in Glacier Silver colour option. Apart from that, this phone is almost getting a lot of attention for its 90 per cent screen-to-body ratio. The specifications of the phone are certainly amazing and one of the most competitive prices in the market. To help the users have listed a popular video uploaded on Youtube. It might give you a complete in-depth analysis of the new Tecno Camon 16 Premier. We have also listed down the Tecno Camon 16 Premier specification dright here. Read more
Tecno Camon 16 Premie specifications
- Technology: GSM / HSPA / LTE
- Announced: 2020, September 04
- Status: Available. Released 2020, September 04
- Dimensions: 170.6 x 77.2 x 9.1 mm (6.72 x 3.04 x 0.36 in)
- Weight: 210 g (7.41 oz)
- Build: Glass front, plastic frame, plastic back
- SIM: Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
- Display Type: IPS LCD, 90Hz, HDR10+, 480 nits (typ)
- Size: 6.9 inches, 111.3 cm2 (~84.5% screen-to-body ratio)
- Resolution: 1080 x 2460 pixels (~392 ppi density)
- OS: Android 10, HIOS 6.0
- Chipset: Mediatek MT6785 Helio G90T (12 nm)
- CPU: Octa-core (2x2.05 GHz Cortex-A76 & 6x2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
- GPU: Mali-G76 MC4
- Memory Card slot: microSDXC (dedicated slot)
- Internal: 128GB 8GB RAM
- Manin Camers: Quad 64 MP, f/1.9, 26mm (wide), 1/1.73", 0.8µm, PDAF
- 8 MP, f/2.3, 119˚ (ultrawide), 1/4.0", 1.12µm
- 2 MP, f/2.4, (dedicated video camera)
- 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)
- Features: Penta-LED flash, panorama, HDR
- Video: 4K@30fps, 1080p@30fps, 720p@960fps, gyro-EIS
- Selfie Camers: Quad Dual 48 MP, f/2.2, 23mm (wide), 1/2.0", 0.8µm
- 8 MP, f/2.2, 105˚ (ultrawide), 1/4.0", 1.12µm
- Features: Dual-LED flash, HDR
- Video: 1080p@30fps
- Loudspeaker: Yes
- 3.5mm jack: Yes
- WLAN: Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
- Bluetooth: 5.0, A2DP, LE
- GPS: Yes, with A-GPS
- NFC: No
- Radio: FM radio
- USB: USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
- Sensors: Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
- Battery Type: Li-Po 4500 mAh, non-removable
- Charging: Fast charging 33W, 70% in 30 min (advertised)
- Fast charging 18W (India model)
- Colours: Glacial Silver
- Models: CE9, CD6j
- 1.25 W/kg (head) 0.88 W/kg (body)
- Price: About 230 EUR
- Performance AnTuTu: 283847 (v8)
- GeekBench: 6692 (v4.4), 1672 (v5.1)
- GFXBench: 15fps (ES 3.1 onscreen)
- Display: Contrast ratio: 1896:1 (nominal)
- Camera: Photo / Video
- Loudspeaker -28.1 LUFS (Average)
- Battery life: Endurance rating 118h
