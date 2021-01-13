Tecno Camon 16 Premiere Price In India: Where To Buy And Full Specifications

Tecno Camon 16 Premier has now been launched in Inda and the tech community is currently going crazy over it. The users have been trying to ask a number of things related to this popular phone. They are trying to find more information about Tecno Camon 16 Premier. So to help them, we have listed all the details we have about the same. Read more about Tecno Camon 16 Premier price and launch.

Tecno Camon 16 Premier Price and launch date

The people on Inda are currently happy after the launch of Tecno Camon 16 Premier. The makers have made their phones available to buy from January 12 on Flipkart. The Tecno Camon 16 Premier price has been set for Rs 16,999 and it comes in Glacier Silver colour option. Apart from that, this phone is almost getting a lot of attention for its 90 per cent screen-to-body ratio. The specifications of the phone are certainly amazing and one of the most competitive prices in the market. To help the users have listed a popular video uploaded on Youtube. It might give you a complete in-depth analysis of the new Tecno Camon 16 Premier. We have also listed down the Tecno Camon 16 Premier specification dright here. Read more

Tecno Camon 16 Premie specifications

Technology: GSM / HSPA / LTE

Announced: 2020, September 04

Status: Available. Released 2020, September 04

Dimensions: 170.6 x 77.2 x 9.1 mm (6.72 x 3.04 x 0.36 in)

Weight: 210 g (7.41 oz)

Build: Glass front, plastic frame, plastic back

SIM: Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)

Display Type: IPS LCD, 90Hz, HDR10+, 480 nits (typ)

Size: 6.9 inches, 111.3 cm2 (~84.5% screen-to-body ratio)

Resolution: 1080 x 2460 pixels (~392 ppi density)

OS: Android 10, HIOS 6.0

Chipset: Mediatek MT6785 Helio G90T (12 nm)

CPU: Octa-core (2x2.05 GHz Cortex-A76 & 6x2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)

GPU: Mali-G76 MC4

Memory Card slot: microSDXC (dedicated slot)

Internal: 128GB 8GB RAM

Manin Camers: Quad 64 MP, f/1.9, 26mm (wide), 1/1.73", 0.8µm, PDAF

8 MP, f/2.3, 119˚ (ultrawide), 1/4.0", 1.12µm

2 MP, f/2.4, (dedicated video camera)

2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)

Features: Penta-LED flash, panorama, HDR

Video: 4K@30fps, 1080p@30fps, 720p@960fps, gyro-EIS

Selfie Camers: Quad Dual 48 MP, f/2.2, 23mm (wide), 1/2.0", 0.8µm

8 MP, f/2.2, 105˚ (ultrawide), 1/4.0", 1.12µm

Features: Dual-LED flash, HDR

Video: 1080p@30fps

Loudspeaker: Yes

3.5mm jack: Yes

WLAN: Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot

Bluetooth: 5.0, A2DP, LE

GPS: Yes, with A-GPS

NFC: No

Radio: FM radio

USB: USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go

Sensors: Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass

Battery Type: Li-Po 4500 mAh, non-removable

Charging: Fast charging 33W, 70% in 30 min (advertised)

Fast charging 18W (India model)

Colours: Glacial Silver

Models: CE9, CD6j

1.25 W/kg (head) 0.88 W/kg (body)

Price: About 230 EUR

Performance AnTuTu: 283847 (v8)

GeekBench: 6692 (v4.4), 1672 (v5.1)

GFXBench: 15fps (ES 3.1 onscreen)

Display: Contrast ratio: 1896:1 (nominal)

Camera: Photo / Video

Loudspeaker -28.1 LUFS (Average)

Battery life: Endurance rating 118h

