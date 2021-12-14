Titan Watches confirms 'rumours' on latest smartwatch; check out teaser and release date

On Monday, December 13, 2021, Titan Watches India confirmed that the company is about to foray into the market of smartwatches. The company provided the confirmation via an Instagram post, that contains the silhouette of a round-dial watch along with a brand element that says 'Titan Smart'. The caption of the Instagram post says "the rumours are true". Apart from the Instagram post, Titan Watches India has also released a press release, revealing the Titan latest smartwatch release date.

The Titan latest smartwatch release date is set for December 17, 2021. Over the past year, Titan has been strengthening its smart wearables portfolio by introducing various products backed by powerful tech features and has long been expected to expand into the arena of smartwatches. Titan has released two teasers so far, in the form of Instagram posts that apparently contain the smartwatch and shows them from two different angles, not revealing many details about the design or the features of the smartwatch.

Titan smartwatch expected features

According to the official press release via ANI, the Titan smartwatch is going to have features such as Alexa voice assist, stress monitor, 14-day battery life, menstrual tracking and many more. The release also says that the Titan smartwatch is going to provide customers with a high-end experience. Additionally, the watch is going to be available in multiple models and variants, which might be different from each other in terms of price and colours. More details about the smartwatch will be revealed on the day of launch, which is December 17, 2021.

Titan will have to compete with other companies in the market with established products. If the company places its first smartwatch in the entry-level section, it has companies like Noise and Boat to rival. If the watch is placed in the mid-premium segment, there are companies like Amazfit and Samsung that dominate the smartwatch market. It will be interesting to see in what price segment does Titan place their smartphone.

In 1994, Titan diversified into Jewelry and subsequently into eyewear with Titan Eyeplus. In 2013, Titan entered the fragrances segment with SKINN and 2019 in sarees with Taneira. Today, Titan Company Limited, India’s leading manufacturer/seller in watches, jewellery and eyewear, is credited with changing the face of all these industries. The Company recorded a revenue of INR 21,052 cr for the year ended 31st March 2020.