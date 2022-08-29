Unreleased Apple Watch 'Pro' variant could come with 47mm flat screen: Report

As we are heading towards the Apple September launch event, the rumour mill is churning out new information. For quite some time, reports about a new version of the Apple Watch have been circulating on the internet. These reports suggest that Apple is working on its largest and the most durable smartwatch ever. Although the name of this Apple Watch variant is not confirmed yet, it is often referred to as the Apple Watch Extreme, the Apple Watch Sport or most recently, Apple Watch Pro.

Apple Watch Pro to come with a flat display

According to a Japanese publication Mac Otakara, Apple is going to launch an Apple Watch variant with an "all-new design." The report also mentions that the watch will come with a 47mm flat display in a rugged, metal housing. Some of the recent models such as the Apple Watch SE, Apple Watch Series 6 and Apple Watch Series 7 come with a curved screen. The report refers to this variant as the Apple Watch Pro of the Watch Series 8.

Now, several sources and publications are talking about the unreleased version of the Apple Watch. Recently, Bloomberg published a report where it mentioned that the new version of the Apple Watch could come with satellite connectivity. The CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants, Ross Young also suggested that the smartwatch could come with a 1.99-inch display.

Back in July, Apple analyst, Mark Gurman claimed that at least one of the models in the Apple Watch Series 8 will come with the largest display that has been used by the company, ever. Reportedly, the Apple Watch Series 8 model will feature a 7% larger display than the current Watch Series 7. The frame of the Apple Watch Series 8 could be made up of a durable form of titanium. To conclude, it seems like all the publications and tipsters are referring to the same Apple Watch Series 8 model. More details about the model should surface in the coming days.