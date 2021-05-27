USB Type-C Power Upgrade 2.1 Will Deliver Up To 240W | Know Details

Smartphones have become an integral part of our lives, and now they are receiving updates that one couldn't imagine a few years back. However, this time, the popular USB Type-C charger is getting a very important upgrade. As we all know that the USB Type-C charger is one of the most used charging cables for laptops and smartphones around the world and this latest USB Type-C power upgrade will redefine charging capabilities. The newer version is said to be able to come with up to 240W delivery power. So, if you feel amazed too, then here is all you need to know about it.

Details about the USB Type-C power upgrade

The new up to 240W delivery power of the upgraded USB Type-C will bring a whopping 140 % more energy than the maximum capacity of 100W available on the existing USB Type-C. However, there are going to be some tweaks by the manufacturers to the cables accessories which will help in bringing more power. But, the interface will remain the same.

According to a report by CNET, an industry body that promotes and supports USB called the USB Implementers Forum (USB-IF) has published the revision version 2.1 of the USB Type-C specification. The latest revision has certain similarities to the USB Type-C 2.0, however, the changes include Extended Power Range (EPR). The EPR will have a maximum voltage of up to 48V to deliver 240W power at 5A. With such a strong power upgrade, laptop manufacturers might be able to start using the modern USB Type-C ports rather than the traditional barrel jacks. This will help in eliminating a lot of other barriers as well. But, as we are aware that certain laptops have USB charging capabilities but with this new reinvention, gaming laptops might even get this cool upgraded.

As mentioned before, the interface remains the same and users will be able to plug any of the USB Type-C 2.1 devices into USB Type-C 2.0 ports. Also, there is no information about when will this new USB Type-C 2.1 version will be out in the market. But, whenever it comes out, it will be adopted sooner than one can be expected, just like the USB Type-C 2.0.

IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK