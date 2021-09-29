Valve Might Be Working On A VR Headset Codenamed, "Deckard": All We Know About It

Recent reports from Ars Technica confirm that Valve might be working on releasing a new set of VR headsets. Valve had already stepped into the VR headset market back in 2019 with their first Valve VR headset. VR industry reporter and YouTube channel host Brad Lynch, has also received some information about this device after spending months tracking the Valve patent applications. Both of them have confirmed that Valve is working on this product on a device code-named "Deckard." The leak about the upcoming Val headset has been picked up by the users and they are trying to find more information about it. Here is all we know about the upcoming Valve VR headset.

All we know about the upcoming Valve VR Headset

The Reports from Brad Lynch confirm that the new Valve VR headsets are going to have major upgrades from the already release Valve Index. One of the most prominent features includes a built-in processor that will make sure the device is functioning without connecting it to a PC by a cable. It will also have the ability to bring up a “Valve internal menu" which also features a total of two new SteamVR menu options.

Makers could be compared with the Oculus Quest headsets that have been released by Facebook. Currently, the developers at Valve have been busy with the launch of their handheld Steam Deck console. Makers have brought in a semi-custom AMD processor for this device and the community wants to know if these processors are going to be used in the upcoming Valve VR headsets. Valve’s Greg Coomer recently spoke to The Verge about this technology being in their new upcoming headsets. He said that Valve is not ready to say anything about using the AMD processor in a VR headset.

He added that the processor could run well in that environment, with the TDP necessary and it is very relevant to the company and its feature plans. Thus it is okay to assume that Valve might just keep this processor for another upcoming product of theirs. After Valve released a VR headset and its own standalone handheld console, it is safe to assume that this rumoured Valve VR could soon be introduced to the gaming community.