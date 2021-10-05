Victrix Releases 'world's Fastest' Xbox Controller And Gambit Wireless Headset

Microsoft has been busy keeping up with the demand for their Xbox Series X/S. Several users have managed to get their hands on these consoles and are currently searching for new accessories to use on the console. Recent updates from the community suggest that a new Xbox controller is in the market and it is supposed to be the world’s fastest Xbox controller. The new Xbox controller has been launched by the San Diego-based engineering and design company, Victrix. The company is owned by Performance Designed Products and it has also released a new set of Xbox gaming headphones for the gamers too. Here is all we know about these Xbox accessories released by Victrix.

World's Fastest Xbox controller, Gambit Dual-Core Tournament

Victrix has named its Xbox controller the Gambit Dual-Core Tournament Controller it will help deliver an unmatched performance experience for Xbox eSports players. Some of the main features that make this controller special includes the fastest thumbstick, triggers, and buttons on Xbox. The controller is also powered by two power cores and both of them are used for two different purposes. The first core is used for ultra-fast input processing on the other hand the second one is used to deliver crystal clear audio. Makers of the controller claim that their product has 8 times faster input response than any competing controllers available in the market. Another prominent feature of the Xbox controller includes the ability to fully customise the controller using the Victrix Control app.

Gambit wireless headset

The second product launched for Xbox is the Gambit Gaming Headset that gives the buyers a lifetime subscription to Doly Atmos on PC and Xbox Consoles. The headphones are also developed to support 3D audio on PlayStation 5 and also happen to be the first licensed wireless headset for the console. The Victrix Dual-Core Tournament Controller and Gambit Gaming Headesdet can be bought directly from Victrix's website. The products are also available at select gaming retailers. The price for the controller is $99.99 USD and the price for the Gambit gaming headphones is $129.99 USD. More information about the review of this controller is supposed to release soon.

Image: Twitter/ @vicious696