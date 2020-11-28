Virat Kohli Impressed With Harry Kane's Batting Skills, Offers New Role In His IPL Team

Virat Kohli has said that star English/Spurs forward Harry Kane can be a good counter-attacking batsman after his batting skills had impressed the Indian skipper. It so happened that the striker had posted a video of him enjoying a game of cricket with his English team-mates. In the video, the 27-year-old can be seen batting like a pro as he manages to find gaps by making neat placements and scoring boundaries at ease. England goalkeeper Joe Hart is bowling to Harry.

'Counter-attacking batsman': Harry Kane

After making his bat do the talking, 'The Hurrikane' asked one of his good friends Virat Kohli as well as Bangalore whether they have any place for him in the team as he reckons that he has got a match-winning T20 knock in him.

As soon as Kohli had gone through his good friend's tweet as well as the video, the batting megastar replied by saying that since he has good skills, maybe they (Kohli & Bangalore) can rope him in as a counter-attacking batsman.

Haha good skills mate. Maybe we can get you in as a counter attacking batsman😃👏 @HKane https://t.co/rYjmVUkdwO — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) November 28, 2020

'Jersey No. 10?': Bangalore

Hours before Kohli had replied to the Tottenham Hotspur sensation, his IPL team Bangalore had come forward and asked the English football icon whether jersey number 10 will do for him.

READ: Harry Kane Gets Hilarious Offer From Bangalore After He Asks Kohli If He Can Play In IPL

Harry Kane in EPL 2020/21

The captain of the English football national team is having an excellent run in the ongoing season of the Premier League (EPL) as he has succeeded in finding the back of the net seven times in nine matches that the Spurs have played so far. At the same time, the tall striker has also scored a goal for the club in Europa League.

The North London-based football outfit are currently placed at the top of Group J in the Europa League. They decimated a listless Ludogorates by a 4-0 margin at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Friday.

Coming back to their EPL fixtures, the Hugo Lloris-led side are at the summit of the points table with 20 points from nine matches. They had outclassed the four-time champions Manchester City 2-0 during their last match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday evening. The Spurs will next be seen in action in an away fixture against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in London on Sunday i.e. November 29.

Meanwhile, the 'Blues' occupy the third spot in the points table with 18 points from their nine matches.

READ: Aakash Chopra Jokes 'Steve Smith Should Be Offered Indian Citizenship' After ODI Century