Vu Cinema TV Launched In India, Price Starts At Rs 26,999

Vu Technologies on Wednesday launched a new line-up called Vu Cinema TV. The company says the new addition to its existing portfolio is aimed at movie buffs and OTT content lovers. Equipped with Vu's Pixelium Glass Technology, Cinema TV provides users with a built-in 40W Tweeter and front-firing soundbar. During the launch, the company also boasted of Robotic assembly of LED panels.

"This (Vu Cinema TV) television is specifically designed keeping in mind the viewing pattern of today's Millenials who prefers to watch content across OTT platforms," said Devita Saraf, CEO, Vu Technologies. "Consumers can save on expensive movie theatre tickets and get Cinema-like picture quality on OTT content from the comfort of their home."

Key features of Vu Cinema TV

-- The Pixelium Glass Technology

-- Built-in 40W Tweeter and multi-dimensional soundbar

-- Apple, Windows and Android connectivity + Google Chromecast

-- Built-in Android 9.0 Pie operating system

According to Vu, the Pixelium Glass Technology improves light reflection by 40 per cent elaborating picture brightness and wide viewing angle. Vu claims the Cinema TV offers 500 nits brightness compared to other 4K UHD TVs.

As far as the sound is concerned, the company has packed 40W Tweeter and soundbar that amplifies vocals and bass. In addition, the 40W multi-dimensional front soundbars combined with Dolby Vision should handle the immersive sound experience and quality.

Talking about the remote, Vu's ActiVoice remote and Google Assistant support together look after the content discovery, What's more, the hotkeys on the remote are supposed to give direct and easy access to content partners like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, Hotstar and Google Play.

Last but not least, the TV comes pre-loaded with the Vu Help App that provides users with demos on how to use Android Smart Function, how to set up TV and connectivity and more.

Vu Cinema TV will be up for grabs starting January 18. The price details are a follows:

-- Vu Cinema TV 43-inch -- Rs 26,999

-- Vu Cinema TV 50-inch -- Rs 29,999

-- Vu Cinema TV 55-inch -- Rs 33,999