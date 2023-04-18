Watch: Tim Cook Surprised As Man Shows Up At Apple Mumbai Store With 39-yr-old Macintosh

Apple Inc opened its first retail store in India in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex and the company CEO Tim Cook was in for a surprise. One customer named Sajid Moeenuddin showed up at the Apple store with a Macintosh computer which was nearly four decades old.

After Cook opened the doors for the customers, Sajid greeted him with a Macintosh SE in his hands. While speaking to media, he revealed that he has been holding onto the computer for nearly 40 years and managed to get it signed by the Apple CEO and Deirdre O'Brien, Apple's senior vice president of Retail and People. "I brought this just to show Apple's journey from 1984. This is the first Mac SE which was launched in 1984. I have been using Apple products since 1984. A long journey it has been" said the person from suburban Goregaon, who had joined the queue at 6 am.

#WATCH | Apple CEO Tim Cook surprised at seeing a customer bring his old Macintosh Classic machine at the opening of India's first Apple store at Mumbai's BKC pic.twitter.com/MOY1PDk5Ug — ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2023

Dozens of cameras placed outside the building at the opening ceremony captured Cook's reaction who was fairly surprised to see one of Apple's most popular gadgets from the past. "The energy, creativity, and passion in Mumbai is incredible! We are so excited to open Apple BKC — our first store in India," Cook tweeted. Apart from Mumbai, Apple will open its second store in Delhi's Saket Nagar on April 20.

The energy, creativity, and passion in Mumbai is incredible! We are so excited to open Apple BKC — our first store in India. pic.twitter.com/talx2ZQEMl — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) April 18, 2023

The Macintosh SE was first released in the 1980s, a few years after Apple was co-founded by the late Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak. This computer, which came with a 9-inch monochrome display monitor, was a popular choice until 1989. As for the computer's specifications, it featured 1 or 2 MB RAM which was expandable to 4 MB, 8 Mhz processing speed, 256k ROM size, and a standard hard drive of 20 or 40 MB.