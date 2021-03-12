WatchOS 7.4 Features: Check Out The Features That The Latest WatchOS 7.4 Update Brings

WatchOS is developed by Apple Inc and it is the operating system for the Apple WatchOS. This is based on the same OS used by the iPhone and iPod Touch (the iOS) and it has a lot of similar features compared to iOS. It was released on April 24, 2015, and the latest preview version released as of March 2021 for WatchOS 7.4 is beta 3. Continue reading for a list of features that the WatchOS 7.4 has to offer.

WatchOS 7.4 Features

Watch faces With the all-new watchOS 7.4, the developers are going to see a lot of new options to customize their apps

Apple Maps The Apple Maps will not be able to provide directions turn-by-turn for cyclists. This app can offer the best performance when you are on cycling paths by providing warnings about steep inclines or stairs

Fitness app This is the new name for the Activity app in WatchOS 7 as of iOS 14 New workout tracking is now added The update brings Dance tracking, including Bollywood, Cardio dance, Hip-hop and Latin dance Along with all this, there is also workout tracking for core training, functional strength training, and cooldowns.

Sleep Added the ability for tracking the sleeping habits of the users Added the "Bedtime" features similar to that in the iPhone

Wind Down mode This is a part of the sleep app Works with the iPhone in order to help get you to wind down for bed 45 minutes before the bedtime

Siri and translate This update will give the users access to many of the new Siri updates that are coming with iOS 14.



WatchOS 7.4 Release Notes