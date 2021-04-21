What Is An AirTag? Everything To Know About Apple AirTag Price, Range, Size, Battery Life

The Apple event that went live on Tuesday finally unveiled some of the most awaited gadgets in the pipeline. One among them was the all-new Apple AirTag that had been teased about for years to come. Its conception was first referenced in iOS 13 code. Apple users have been constantly stirring conversations about the phenomenon since then. Here's a summary of AirTag size, AirTag range, AirTag battery life and how does AirTag work.

What is an AirTag?

Apple AirTag is a bottle cap-sized tracker that is designed to find misplaced gadgets with the help of an app. AirTag size is 32mm x 32mm x 6mm and can be latched onto a bag, wallet, keys or any other essentials. As far as its design is concerned, AirTag is a lightweight, stainless steel disc-like figure with an Apple logo on top of it. The user is free to customise the backside of the disc-shaped device with free engraving.

Furthermore, AirTag was described to be water and dust resistant, equipped with a CR2032 battery that promises a year's worth of AirTag battery life. Since the cover is removable, one can easily change the battery of the device whenever they want. Many design-maker companies have already pounced on the idea of making holders for the AirTag. Here's a look at the AirTag range of design and price.

Original AirTag - $29

Belkin Secure Holder design with keyring (available in white, pink, black, and blue) - $12.95

Belkin Secure Holder design with strap (available in white, pink, black, and blue) - $12.95

Nomad Leather design keychain (available in black and brown) - $30

Spigen AirTag Cases - $19

AirTag Hermès design bag charm (available in orange, bleu indigo and Fauve) - $299

AirTag Hermès design keyring (available in orange, bleu indigo and Fauve) - $349

AirTag Hermès design luggage charm (available in orange, bleu indigo and Fauve) - $449

How does AirTag work?

According to MacRumours, AirTags boast built-in chips that allow them to connect to smartphones. The user will be able to use their ‌iPhone‌, iPad, and Mac to track the location of AirTags that is further connected to the items. The user is required to download the Find My app and connect it with their AirTags to use it later on. AirTag also has Siri-support as a voice assistant. If the user misplaces their wallet, for instance, the location of the AirTag that is connected to it can be tracked on a map and will be listed as an address, both of which are available on the Find My app.

Since the AirTag works on Bluetooth, the distance may be an issue. In case the item that the user is tracking is too far to keep track of, they can put it into Lost Mode so that another iPhone user who's near the particular item can find it for them. Privacy isn't an issue though as users are given the option to create Safe Locations. In case the item crosses the boundary of the safe location, the user will be notified.

Image Source: Apple Insider Twitter