What Is Apple's 'One More Thing' Event? What Products Will Be Launched At This Event?

Apple has recently confirmed that it is set to hold another launch event after the release of its latest iPhones 12 lineup of smartphones. The event has been dubbed ‘One More Thing’ and it is scheduled to take place next week on November 10 from the Apple Park.

What is Apple's 'One More Thing' Event?

Apple's 'One More Thing' event is the next major event where the Cupertino-based tech giant will unveil a number of new products. The event will be held virtually on November 10 at 10 AM PST. In India, the event will be live at 11.30 PM IST.

At the Apple 10 Nov event, the company is set to launch new Mac laptops that will come with the company's custom Arm-based chipsets. It is expected that Apple will unveil three new Macs at the event which will include a 13-inch MacBook Air along with two MacBook Pro (13-inch and 16-inch) variants. Rumours also suggest that the company will release the new macOS 11 Big Sur along with the lineup of Mac laptops announced earlier this year and been in beta testing for a while now. In addition, the company is also expected to launch a few other products such as the AirPods Studio and AirTags. However, there hasn't been an official Apple announcement on the release.

The company first announced its plans to transition from Intel to its in-house Apple Silicon chipsets earlier this year at the WWDC event. It was also revealed at the time that the first batch of Apple laptops using the Arm-based CPUs will be released by the end of this year. To explain the transition, the tech giant had stated that it is switching to its own custom CPUs for the same reason as its earlier transition in 2005 to Intel chipsets. The company claims that its new processors can deliver higher performance at lower power consumption as compared to Intel chipsets.

Speaking of its Arm-based chipsets, Apple CEO Tim Cook also stated recently that it will take around two years to move to fully supporting its lineup of computers with the custom Arm-based CPUs. Right now, the MacBook will be the only line of Apple computers to be equipped with the company's Arm-based chipsets.

Image credits: Apple