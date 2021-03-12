Last Updated:

What Is Insta360 Go 2? Know All About The Smallest Action Camera In The World

What is Insta360 Go 2? The Insta360 Go 2 is the successor of Insta360 Go and is the smallest action camera in the world. Read on to know more details.

Saurabh Sabat
Insta360 Go 2 is the successor of the Insta360 Go and is the smallest action camera in the world with 6 times less weight as compared to the previous model. Insta360 has released a lot of other products but the Go 2 is not a 360-degree camera and has a bunch of new improvements and features. One of the key takeaways is that this tiny action camera can be attached to its accessories magnetically. Continue reading the article to know all about this latest model.

What is Insta360 Go 2 Price in India?

The Insta360 Go 2 has a price of $299 and currently, it can be purchased only in the US. Any worldwide release schedules have not been disclosed yet. One of the best features of this small capsule shape camera is that it can be taken to almost anywhere where the previous traditional action cameras would have felt bulky.

The sensor of the Insta360 Go 2 is bigger than the previous model and it has the capability to easily record 2k resolution (1440p) at 50 frames per second. Along with this, the Go 2 can also record HDR footage at a similar resolution but at a little lower frame rate of 24fps. Basic image stabilisation and FlowState stabilisation is something new that gets activated when the user goes into the Pro Video mode.

Insta360 Go 2 Camera Features

  • Insta360’s Go 2
    • The latest and the smallest action camera in the world after the Insta360 Go (1st gen)
    • Can be considered as just a rectangular box with an eyeball.
    • Provided with it is a magnetic case that is not waterproof but the Go 2's camera is IPX8 water-resistant to be used up to 13 feet underwater.
    • It has a price tag of $299 and comes with a new charging case, larger sensor, and has a better image quality
    • It includes a total of 3 camera mounts
      • 1 pivot stand
      • A hat brim clip
      • Pendant for wearing around the neck
    • Video Resolution
      • FlowState Stabilization (Pro Video mode) - 2560x1440@50fps, 30fps 1920x1080@50fps, 30fps
      • Basic Stabilization (Video mode) - 2560x1440@50fps, 30fps 1920x1080@50fps, 30fps
      • HDR - 2560x1440@25fps, 24fps 1920x1080@25fps, 24fps
      • Timelapse - 2560x1440@30fps 1920x1080@30fps
      • TimeShift - 2560x1440@30fps 1920x1080@30fps
      • Slow Motion - 1920x1080@120fps
    • Photo Resolution
      • 16:9, 2560x1440 1:1, 2560x2560 9:16, 1440x2560 Film Panorama, 2938x1088
    • Aperture
      • F/2.2
