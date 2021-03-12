What Is Insta360 Go 2? Know All About The Smallest Action Camera In The World

Insta360 Go 2 is the successor of the Insta360 Go and is the smallest action camera in the world with 6 times less weight as compared to the previous model. Insta360 has released a lot of other products but the Go 2 is not a 360-degree camera and has a bunch of new improvements and features. One of the key takeaways is that this tiny action camera can be attached to its accessories magnetically. Continue reading the article to know all about this latest model.

What is Insta360 Go 2 Price in India?

The Insta360 Go 2 has a price of $299 and currently, it can be purchased only in the US. Any worldwide release schedules have not been disclosed yet. One of the best features of this small capsule shape camera is that it can be taken to almost anywhere where the previous traditional action cameras would have felt bulky.

The sensor of the Insta360 Go 2 is bigger than the previous model and it has the capability to easily record 2k resolution (1440p) at 50 frames per second. Along with this, the Go 2 can also record HDR footage at a similar resolution but at a little lower frame rate of 24fps. Basic image stabilisation and FlowState stabilisation is something new that gets activated when the user goes into the Pro Video mode.

Insta360 Go 2 Camera Features