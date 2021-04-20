What Is The Apple Event On April 20? Here Is Everything You Need To Know

Apple is hosting an event at the Steve Jobs Theater on its Apple Park campus on Tuesday, where it is expected to make multiple product announcements. Apple is also working on an improved version of the Apple TV 4K, which is expected to support a 120Hz refresh rate and include a brand new remote control as well as a powerful processor. Continue reading to know more about this upcoming Spring loaded Apple event.

What is the Apple Event on April 20?

Apple's 'Spring Loaded' event will begin at 10 a.m. PDT (10:30 pm IST). The event will be live-streamed from Apple's Cupertino, California headquarters on the company's website and social media platforms. Here are some of the products that are scheduled to release at this event:

New iPad Pro The updated iPad Pro, also known as the iPad Pro, is one of the big devices that Apple is scheduled to announce at its event on Tuesday (2021). It's expected to have a mini-LED display, support for 5G mmWave and will a variety of display sizes with an all-new Apple processor. The mini-LED display that will be added to Apple's upcoming iPad Pro will have Deep blacks, vibrant colours, and a high contrast level.

New iMac In addition to the iPad Pro, the latest iMac is expected to be unveiled at Apple's Tuesday function. Apple's M1 chip is expected to make its way into Apple's iMac lineup with the latest iMac update.

Apple Pencil Next week, Apple is scheduled to unveil a third-generation Apple Pencil. The second-generation Apple Pencil range debuted alongside the 2018 iPad Pro in 2018.

iOS 14.5 The iOS 14.5 release date is expected to be announced during Apple's "Spring Loaded" launch event next week. iOS 14.5 brings a slew of new features, including the ability to unlock your iPhone with Face ID while wearing a mask. New app monitoring disclosure policies are also included in the update.

